Stepan Co. (SCL) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

McGrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.95, $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $173.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. GUIDANCE:. McGrath Rentcorp sees...
Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $294.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.11 million. For earnings history...
Primis Financial (NASDAQ: FRST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Primis Financial (FRST) click here.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.79, $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $702.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $700.84 million. For earnings history and...
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported Q3 EPS of $6.12, $2.80 worse than the analyst estimate of $8.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $110.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $111.6 billion.
Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $38.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $39.05 million.
SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.31). Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $47.82 million.
Terex (NYSE: TEX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $993.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.82, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. GUIDANCE:. FirstEnergy sees FY2021 EPS of $2.55-$2.65. For earnings history and earnings-related data on FirstEnergy (FE)...
W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.74, $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $320.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $319.98 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on W. P. Carey (WPC) click here.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.75, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $868.94 million versus the consensus estimate of $869.36 million.
Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.61), $1.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.57). Revenue for the quarter came in at $424.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $383.31 million.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $445.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $384.3 million.
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $162.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $168.14 million. For earnings...
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.23. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)...
Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.31), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $83 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.64 million.
Barnes Group (NYSE: B) reported Q3 EPS of $0.55, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $325 million versus the consensus estimate of $321.68 million.
Stryker (NYSE: SYK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. GUIDANCE:. Stryker sees FY2021 EPS...
Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.75 million.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.11, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $206.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $209.8 million.
