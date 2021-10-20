CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stepan Co. (SCL) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. McGrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.95, $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $173.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. GUIDANCE:. McGrath Rentcorp sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $294.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.11 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Primis Financial (FRST) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Primis Financial (NASDAQ: FRST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Primis Financial (FRST) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Werner Enterprises (WERN) Misses Q3 EPS by 16c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.79, $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $702.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $700.84 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) Misses Q3 EPS by $2.80, Guidance Misses

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported Q3 EPS of $6.12, $2.80 worse than the analyst estimate of $8.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $110.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $111.6 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $38.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $39.05 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.31). Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $47.82 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Terex (TEX) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Terex (NYSE: TEX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $993.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FirstEnergy (FE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.82, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. GUIDANCE:. FirstEnergy sees FY2021 EPS of $2.55-$2.65. For earnings history and earnings-related data on FirstEnergy (FE)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

W. P. Carey (WPC) Misses Q3 EPS by 11c

W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.74, $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $320.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $319.98 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on W. P. Carey (WPC) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c; Comps Rise 30.2%

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.75, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $868.94 million versus the consensus estimate of $869.36 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Seagen (SGEN) Misses Q3 EPS by $1.04

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.61), $1.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.57). Revenue for the quarter came in at $424.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $383.31 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Misses Q3 EPS by 26c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $445.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $384.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $162.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $168.14 million. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.23. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dril-Quip (DRQ) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.31), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $83 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.64 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barnes Group (B) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Updates FY Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barnes Group (NYSE: B) reported Q3 EPS of $0.55, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $325 million versus the consensus estimate of $321.68 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stryker (NYSE: SYK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. GUIDANCE:. Stryker sees FY2021 EPS...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.75 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.11, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $206.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $209.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

