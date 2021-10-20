Stepan Co. (SCL) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported Q3 EPS of $6.12, $2.80 worse than the analyst estimate of $8.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $110.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $111.6 billion.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO