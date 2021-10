The Cboe acquisition of digital asset platform ErisX is an attempt to venture into the crypt and derivatives marketplace by 2022. Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) announced the acquisition of Eris Digital Holdings LLC (ErisX), on Wednesday. Pursuant to the deal, ErisX, a spot and derivatives exchange for digital assets, which also operates a regulated cleaning house, will also go by “Cboe Digital”. Although neither party disclosed the terms of the deal, it is subject to regulatory approval and expected to conclude in the first half of 2022.

