Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) Announces Launch of Autodesk Fusion 360 App Version 2.0

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 19,230,768 shares of its Class A common stock. 15,384,615 shares are being offered by Allbirds and 3,846,153 shares are being offered by certain of Allbirds’ existing stockholders. In addition, Allbirds and the selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,884,615 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share. Allbirds has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BIRD.”
