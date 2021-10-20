CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immunome (IMNM) Announces Submission for Publication of Pre-clinical Research Detailing the Importance of Antibody Cocktail for SARS-CoV-2 Treatment and Prophylaxis

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced that it submitted to bioRxiv a preprint of a...

www.streetinsider.com

Nature.com

Anti-spike antibody response to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population

Understanding the trajectory, duration, and determinants of antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection can inform subsequent protection and risk of reinfection, however large-scale representative studies are limited. Here we estimated antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population using representative data from 7,256 United Kingdom COVID-19 infection survey participants who had positive swab SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests from 26-April-2020 to 14-June-2021. A latent class model classified 24% of participants as 'non-responders' not developing anti-spike antibodies, who were older, had higher SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values during infection (i.e. lower viral burden), and less frequently reported any symptoms. Among those who seroconverted, using Bayesian linear mixed models, the estimated anti-spike IgG peak level was 7.3-fold higher than the level previously associated with 50% protection against reinfection, with higher peak levels in older participants and those of non-white ethnicity. The estimated anti-spike IgG half-life was 184 days, being longer in females and those of white ethnicity. We estimated antibody levels associated with protection against reinfection likely last 1.5-2 years on average, with levels associated with protection from severe infection present for several years. These estimates could inform planning for vaccination booster strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-dose in vivo protection and neutralization across SARS-CoV-2 variants by monoclonal antibody combinations

Prevention of viral escape and increased coverage against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern require therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting multiple sites of vulnerability on the coronavirus spike glycoprotein. Here we identify several potent neutralizing antibodies directed against either the N-terminal domain (NTD) or the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein. Administered in combinations, these mAbs provided low-dose protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in the K18-human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 mouse model, using both neutralization and Fc effector antibody functions. The RBD mAb WRAIR-2125, which targets residue F486 through a unique heavy-chain and light-chain pairing, demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against all major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. In combination with NTD and other RBD mAbs, WRAIR-2125 also prevented viral escape. These data demonstrate that NTD/RBD mAb combinations confer potent protection, likely leveraging complementary mechanisms of viral inactivation and clearance.
SCIENCE
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen (OCGN) Announces Submission of IND with U.S. FDA to Initiate Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate COVAXIN

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines, announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as COVAXIN™ outside the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Axcella Health (AXLA) Announces Launch of Clinical Program to Develop Treatment for Long COVID

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced a new clinical program to investigate AXA1125 as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID, a complex condition also known as Post COVID-19 Condition and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) accepted a Phase 2a clinical trial authorization (CTA) submission from Axcella on October 22, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Immunome Announces Submission for Publication of Pre-clinical Research for SARS-CoV-2 Treatment and Prophylaxis

EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) announced that it recently submitted to bioRxiv a preprint of a manuscript regarding preclinical research of the company’s SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01. The manuscript is concurrently undergoing scientific peer review for potential publication. IMM-BCP-01 contains three monoclonal, antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions...
SCIENCE
inForney.com

Hummingbird Bioscience to Collaborate with Merck on Clinical Trial of Anti-VISTA Antibody HMBD-002 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Cancer

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience, an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets to improve treatment outcomes, today announced it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck. Under this collaboration, Hummingbird will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Applies for Emergency Use Authorization to FDA for Line SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, announced that it has submitted its request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Linea™ SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel (the “Mutation Panel”). The Mutation Panel is designed for the qualitative detection of the E484K, E484Q, L452R, and N501Y SARS-CoV-2 genetic mutations in samples that have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Company’s EUA authorized Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit. The E484K, L452R, and N501Y mutations have been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) as potentially having a negative impact on the efficacy of certain anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody treatments (“mAb”) and have been identified by the CDC as substitutions of therapeutic concern.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aadi Bio (AADI) Announces Publication of its Phase 2 Registrational Trial of nab-Sirolimus in Patients with Malignant Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumors in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”) (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the publication of “nab-Sirolimus for Patients with Malignant Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumors”, detailing its AMPECT study of investigational ABI-009 in the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Journal of Clinical Oncology. The authors concluded that investigational nab-sirolimus (ABI-009, formerly known as nab-rapamycin), if approved, may represent an important new treatment option in malignant PEComa, a rare cancer and aggressive form of sarcoma, with no currently approved treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Data for Purnovate’s PNV-5030 as Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Pain

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced positive data in a pre-clinical model of pain reduction. Based on this positive data, Purnovate, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has selected PNV-5030 as the lead compound for its program to develop a drug for the treatment of pain.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

A drug cocktail stops SARS-CoV-2 infection of stem cells

The COVID-19 vaccine is just one example of the rapid and global effort to stopping the pandemic. Drugs too are being developed. A new study by CiRA researchers shows that the combination of two drugs halts the infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, in iPS cells. The influence...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Powerful COVID-19 Research Tool: Scientists Create Noninfectious Versions of SARS-CoV-2

To study a virus as infectious as SARS-CoV-2, researchers need to follow laborious protocols and have access to high-biosafety laboratories. Seeking to make such investigations safer, faster, and accessible to more teams around the world, virologists have created SARS-CoV-2 replicons—self-replicating RNAs that are not infectious but otherwise identical to the real virus.
SCIENCE
precisionvaccinations.com

Can SARS-CoV-2 Mutations Evade Human Immune Systems?

(Precision Vaccinations) — With every new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that emerges, a troubling question also arises: Could a virus variant eventually arrive at a set of mutations that would enable it to fully evade human immune systems?. A recent study led by Rockefeller University researchers published in the...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Hybrid immunity improves B cells and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants is jeopardizing the effectiveness of current vaccines and limiting the application of monoclonal antibody-based therapy for COVID-191,2. Here we analysed at single-cell level the memory B cells of five naive and five convalescent people vaccinated with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine to dissect the nature of the B cell and antibody response. Almost six-thousands cells were sorted, over three-thousand of them produced monoclonal antibodies against the spike protein and more than four hundred neutralized the original Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 virus. The B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.1.248 (Gamma) variants showed to escape almost seventy per cent of these antibodies while a much smaller portion was impacted by the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants. The overall loss of neutralization was always significantly higher in the antibodies from naive people. In part this was due to the IGHV2-5;IGHJ4-1 germline, which was found only in convalescent people and generated potent and broadly neutralizing antibodies. Our data suggest that people that are seropositive following infection or primary vaccination will produce antibodies with increased potency and breadth and will be able to better control SARS-CoV-2 emerging variants.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Combatting SARS-CoV-2 Variants: Neutralization Testing from Alpha to Mu

COVID-19 has united scientists with a shared mission, sense of collaboration, and urgency. Global lab meetings, prompt sharing of scientific results, and resource repositories will continue to advance the development of vaccines and therapeutics. Join this GEN webinar to learn how SARS-CoV-2 Reporter Virus Particles (RVPs, pseudotyped viruses) enable researchers...
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) Announces New In Vitro Data Highlighting Broad and Potent Neutralization of ADG20 Against All Known SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced new in vitro data demonstrating retained neutralizing activity of its monoclonal antibody (mAb), ADG20, against a diverse panel of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the newly emerged Lambda and Mu variants. Notably, findings show that ADG20 demonstrated potent in vitro neutralizing activity against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested, including those with reduced susceptibility to mAb products currently available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or in late-stage development. These data will be presented during a poster session at the 2021 ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference, which is being held October 19-21, 2021. In addition, Adagio will present an encore poster highlighting recently announced data from the company’s ongoing Phase 1 trial of ADG20 in healthy participants.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NIH Director's Blog

Understanding SARS-CoV-2 antibody binding

Researchers mapped where various antibodies bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The results could help in designing more effective antibody therapies for COVID-19. The body’s defense against SARS-CoV-2 relies on antibodies against the viral spike protein. But many mutations have arisen in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein since the virus first emerged. Such mutations could allow the virus to evade antibody-based defenses. Scientists would like to develop improved antibody therapies that the virus cannot evade through mutation. Doing so requires a detailed understanding of how various antibodies bind to the spike protein. Such an understanding could also help in predicting how new mutations may affect treatment.
SCIENCE
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Comparative Study: Four SARS-CoV-2 vaccines induce quantitatively different antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants

Comparative Study: Four SARS-CoV-2 vaccines induce quantitatively different antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants. Marit J. van Gils, A. H. Ayesha Lavell, Karlijn van der Straten, Brent Appelman, Ilja Bontjer, Meliawati Poniman, Judith A. Burger, Melissa Oomen, Joey H. Bouhuijs, Lonneke A. van Vught, Marleen A. Slim, Michiel Schinkel, Elke Wynberg, Hugo D.G. van Willigen, Marloes Grobben, Khadija Tejjani, Jonne Snitselaar, Tom G. Caniels, Amsterdam UMC COVID-19 S3/HCW study group, Alexander P. J. Vlaar, Maria Prins, Menno D. de Jong, Godelieve J. de Bree, Jonne J. Sikkens, Marije K. Bomers, Rogier W. Sanders doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.09.27.21264163.
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

LumiraDx (LMDX) Announces FDA EUA Submission for its SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostic company, today announced it has submitted the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Test to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The microfluidic immunofluorescence assay can quickly verify infection for patients suspected of flu and/or COVID-19 to aid diagnosis and clinical decision making.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

