World Copper Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.(CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE)(the "Company" or "Appia")is pleased to announce that due to significant demand, the Company and Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), have agreed to increase the size of the Company's previously announced private placement from C$6,000,000 to C$7,000,000. Under the revised private placement, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale any combination of the following securities for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,000,000 (the "Offering"):
Comments / 0