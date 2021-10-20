CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

World Copper Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to their news release of September...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechronicle-news.com

ProStar Holdings Announces Brokered Private Placement Led By Echelon Wealth Partners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ProStar Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "ProStar®") is pleased to announce a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the "Brokered Offering"). Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") will act as Agent and sole bookrunner for the Offering. In addition, the Company will conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offerings").
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
StreetInsider.com

Appia Announces Upsizing of Bought Deal Private Placement to C$7.0 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.(CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE)(the "Company" or "Appia")is pleased to announce that due to significant demand, the Company and Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), have agreed to increase the size of the Company's previously announced private placement from C$6,000,000 to C$7,000,000. Under the revised private placement, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale any combination of the following securities for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,000,000 (the "Offering"):
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of $676,000 priced at $0.09 per Common Share Unit.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Silk Road Energy Amends Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Silk Road Energy Inc. (TSXV: SLK.H) reports that in compliance with NEX policy, it has amended its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated October 18, 2021). In compliance with NEX policy regarding pricing, the amended units of the Company ("Units") are being offered at $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $700,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire a Common Share at $0.12 per Common Share for twelve (12) months following the issuance of Warrants.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
StreetInsider.com

Lendified Announces Closing of Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (TSXV: LHI) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that the Company completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Company ("Units") consisting of 6,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable at $0.07 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.
BUSINESS
The Press

Interlink Electronics Announces Closing of Private Placement of 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock Raising $3.0 Million in Gross Proceeds

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), an industry-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced it has closed a private placement of shares of its newly created 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the Series A Preferred) with individual accredited investors. Interlink sold 120,000 shares of Series A Preferred at an offering price of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $3.0 million.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quaterra Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Option to Acquire B.C. Mining Properties

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Quaterra Resources Inc.(TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF)the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an oversubscribed third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Proceeds will be used to advance the Company's assets, primarily its MacArthur copper oxide project in Nevada, and general working capital.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Green Light Metals Inc. Announces Completion of Asset Purchase Transaction with Aquila Resources Inc. and Closing of Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Green Light Metals Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 4, 2021 it closed on the previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") to acquire a 100% interest in the Bend and Reef assets located in Wisconsin USA, from Aquila Resources Inc. ("Aquila").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Copper#Detailed Engineering#Mining Equipment#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#World Copper Ltd#Wcuff#The Company#Company#Warrants#The Tsx Venture Exchange
yicaiglobal.com

Sichuan Road & Bridge Soars After BYD Joins SOE's USD391 Million Private Placement

(Yicai Global) Oct. 21 -- Shares of Sichuan Road & Bridge jumped after the engineering firm controlled by the southwestern Chinese province's state-owned assets manager secured investment from automaker BYD and others. Sichuan Road & Bridge [SHA:600039] surged by the daily limit of 10 percent to CNY9.28 (USD1.50) with a...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB: AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

World Copper Receives DTC Eligibility

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that its common shares are now eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers in the United States. World Copper currently trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol WCUFF.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

CanAlaska Announces up to $8,000,000 Private Placement Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV)(OTCQB: CVVUF)(FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds of up to $8,000,000 (the "Offering").
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
nerej.com

Northeast Private Client Group brokers $4.56m portfolio sale

Lowell, MA Northeast Private Client Group’s (NEPCG) has completed the sale of Carriage House Portfolio. Senior associate Drew Kirkland and investment associate Jim Casey represented the sellers and procured the buyers across the multi-property transaction totaling $4.56 million. Senior associate Francis Saenz also provided support throughout the process. The sale...
LOWELL, MA
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K FIDELITY UNION STREET

Before you invest, you may want to review the fund's prospectus, which contains more information about the fund and its risks. You can find the fund's prospectus, reports to shareholders, and other information about the fund (including the fund's SAI) online at www.fidelity.com/funddocuments. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-800-FIDELITY or by sending an e-mail request to fidfunddocuments@fidelity.com. The fund's prospectus and SAI dated October 30, 2021 are incorporated herein by reference.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Antofagasta copper and gold production increases in Q3

Antofagasta said copper production was up 1.5% on the previous quarter at 181.1kt, while gold production was 8.8% higher at 66.8kt. Molybdenum production, on the other hand, was down 7.1% at 2.6kt. Compared to the second quarter, copper sales were up 11.6% at 182.3kt, while net cash costs increased 2.7%...
METAL MINING
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy