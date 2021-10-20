World Copper Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Silk Road Energy Inc. (TSXV: SLK.H) reports that in compliance with NEX policy, it has amended its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated October 18, 2021). In compliance with NEX policy regarding pricing, the amended units of the Company ("Units") are being offered at $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $700,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire a Common Share at $0.12 per Common Share for twelve (12) months following the issuance of Warrants.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO