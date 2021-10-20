Popular (BPOP) Tops Q3 EPS by 83c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock continues to light up screens across Wall Street as it has caught both meme-stock and Tesla-stock fever. Yesterday, the stock added $14 billion in market cap and today's it's already adding another $6 billion, bringing the market cap to around $63 billion, nearly matching Ford's $67 billion.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO