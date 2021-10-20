CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular (BPOP) Tops Q3 EPS by 83c

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Qumu (QUMU) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.43 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Tops Q3 EPS by 54c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) reported Q3 EPS of $5.06, $0.54 better than the analyst estimate of $4.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $539 million versus the consensus estimate of $531.87 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bio-Rad Labs (BIO) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bio-Rad Labs (NYSE: BIO) reported Q3 EPS of $3.71, $1.27 better than the analyst estimate of $2.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $715.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $661.87 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Tops Q3 EPS by 60c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) reported Q3 EPS of $1.59, $0.60 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SPS Commerce (SPSC) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.47, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $97.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $97.42 million. GUIDANCE:. SPS Commerce sees FY2021 EPS of $1.76-$1.77, versus the consensus of $1.72. SPS Commerce sees FY2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Tops Q3 EPS by 34c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.15, $0.34 better than the analyst estimate of $0.81. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Hilltop Holdings (HTH) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Catches Meme-Stock and Tesla-Stock Fever, Nears Ford's Market Cap

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock continues to light up screens across Wall Street as it has caught both meme-stock and Tesla-stock fever. Yesterday, the stock added $14 billion in market cap and today's it's already adding another $6 billion, bringing the market cap to around $63 billion, nearly matching Ford's $67 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Plunges on a Big EPS Miss and Weak Guidance, Analysts Lower PTs but Remain Positive on Accelerating AWS Sales Growth

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are down 4.8% in pre-open Friday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results.Amazon reported Q3 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Diebold (DBD) PT Lowered to $10 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson lowered the price target on Diebold (NYSE: DBD) to $10.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining a Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Tops Q3 EPS by 87c

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) reported Q3 EPS of $3.76, $0.87 better than the analyst estimate of $2.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237 million versus the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Silicom (SILC) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.52, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $32.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $32.07 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ: CYBE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.47 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Hexo Stock Dropped 7% Today

Marijuana stocks are in trouble Friday, as shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) tumbled 7% by 11 a.m. EDT after it reported yet another money-losing quarter. The bad news at Hexo helped pull down shares of peer cannabis companies both larger and smaller, as Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) fell 3.5% and Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) dropped 2.3%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teleflex (TFX) Tops Q3 EPS by 48c; Raises Oultook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) reported Q3 EPS of $3.51, $0.48 better than the analyst estimate of $3.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $700.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $698.26 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.79, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $2.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $742 million versus the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. GUIDANCE:. MKS Instruments sees Q4 2021 EPS of $2.85, versus the consensus of $2.82. MKS Instruments sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MYR Group (MYRG) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.35, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $610.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $640.91 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on MYR Group (MYRG) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Redwood Trust (RWT) Tops Q3 EPS by 28c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.28 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. GAAP net income was $88 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tempur Sealy (TPX) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.88, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.36 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
STOCKS

