Popular (BPOP) Tops Q3 EPS by 83c

Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.43 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.72 million.
Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) reported Q3 EPS of $5.06, $0.54 better than the analyst estimate of $4.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $539 million versus the consensus estimate of $531.87 million.
Bio-Rad Labs (NYSE: BIO) reported Q3 EPS of $3.71, $1.27 better than the analyst estimate of $2.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $715.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $661.87 million.
Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) reported Q3 EPS of $1.59, $0.60 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.47, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $97.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $97.42 million. GUIDANCE:. SPS Commerce sees FY2021 EPS of $1.76-$1.77, versus the consensus of $1.72.
Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.15, $0.34 better than the analyst estimate of $0.81.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock continues to light up screens across Wall Street as it has caught both meme-stock and Tesla-stock fever. Yesterday, the stock added $14 billion in market cap and today's it's already adding another $6 billion, bringing the market cap to around $63 billion, nearly matching Ford's $67 billion.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) reported Q3 EPS of $3.76, $0.87 better than the analyst estimate of $2.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237 million versus the consensus estimate of $258.97 million.
Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.52, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $32.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $32.07 million.
Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ: CYBE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.47 million.
Marijuana stocks are in trouble Friday, as shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) tumbled 7% by 11 a.m. EDT after it reported yet another money-losing quarter. The bad news at Hexo helped pull down shares of peer cannabis companies both larger and smaller, as Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) fell 3.5% and Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) dropped 2.3%.
Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) reported Q3 EPS of $3.51, $0.48 better than the analyst estimate of $3.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $700.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $698.26 million.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.79, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $2.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $742 million versus the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. GUIDANCE:. MKS Instruments sees Q4 2021 EPS of $2.85, versus the consensus of $2.82.
MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.35, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $610.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $640.91 million.
Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.28 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. GAAP net income was $88 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share.
Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.88, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.36 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
