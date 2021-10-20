Benchmark Starts Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) at Buy

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiates coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine initiates coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Truist Securities analyst Stephanie Moore initiates coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani initiates coverage on CS Disco Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $235.00 (from $232.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Mizuho Securities analyst Greg Moskowitz raised the price target on Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) to $525.00 (from $440.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Samad Samana downgraded Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha resumes coverage on Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ: CCTSU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citi analyst Michael Rollins upgraded Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgraded Regions Financial (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman downgraded Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated an Underweight rating and $12.00 price target on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Bryan Garnier analyst Cedric Rossi ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SEDAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) are down nearly 20% in pre-open Friday as Street research firms shared mostly negative comments ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citi analyst Vicky Wei initiates coverage on Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) with a Buy rating ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Today's IPO for SPAC Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PEGR) (NASDAQ: PEGRU) opened for trading at $9.85 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0