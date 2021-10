Analyst reaction to the third-quarter earnings of U.S. Xpress calls to mind a term that CEO Eric Fuller uses often: inflection point. After quarterly earnings that by traditional measurements could only be seen as disappointing, particularly when several other truckload companies are posting knockout financials, Fuller spoke mostly about the future. And the Wall Street analysts who a year ago seemed mostly indifferent to U.S. Xpress’ (NYSE: USX) digital transformation, with the Variant “truckload carrier within a truckload carrier” initiative at its core, seemed more interested in that message than the third-quarter performance.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO