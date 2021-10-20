Titan Machinery (TITN) Acquires Jaycox Implement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Midwest Warehouse & Distribution System (Midwest). Midwest, based in Woodridge, Ill., provides warehousing, distribution, and transportation solutions primarily for food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Midwest operates nine multi-client and eight dedicated-customer warehouses in five regions, primarily in the greater Chicago area—a key distribution hub—and to a lesser extent in New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. Midwest’s warehouse space totals approximately seven million square feet and is supported by a company-owned fleet of trucks to service customers.
