Agriculture

Titan Machinery (TITN) Acquires Jaycox Implement

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, announced today that it has entered into a...

www.streetinsider.com

AG Week

Titan Machinery purchases Jaycox Implement and its three ag dealerships in Minnesota and Iowa

According to a news release, the acquisition is supposed close in December "and be immediately accretive to earning per diluted share." Founded in 1980, West Fargo-based Titan Machinery owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North American and Europe, including U.S. locations in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, and European stores in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. Titan's locations each feature one or more CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital.
MINNESOTA STATE
