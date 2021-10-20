CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Sportradar (SRAD) Partners with Adomni to Bring Live Sports Data to Digital Out-of-Home Advertising

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, and Adomni, the leading programmatic digital out-of-home advertising planning and buying platform, unveiled their new strategic partnership at the DPAA Summit...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) Entering Q4 Focused on Digital Advertising and Social Media; Aims to Attract Artists Across a Variety of Musical Genres

Focused on artist acquisition and genre diversity, mobile technology and marketing company Friendable recently began testing campaigns on Facebook and other networks for their Fan Pass platform. These digital advertising and social media campaigns were designed to attract artists across various musical genres. As initial results from testing are received, the company plans to extend its sights to other platforms like Google, YouTube, and TikTok (https://ibn.fm/D4TyF).
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Sportradar And Adomni Announce Industry First Partnership To Bring Live Sports Data To Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising

For the first time, marketers at sports betting platforms, teams and leagues can launch programmatic digital out-of-home ad campaigns that feature live odds, stats, and other hyperlocal dynamic information to maximize consumer engagement. Sportradar the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, and Adomni,...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Meet The People Selects Adomni DSP as its Exclusive Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Platform

Meet The People, the next-generation global advertising and consulting group formed by experienced advertising and technology executives Tim Ringel, Thomas Armbruster and Natalie Alberta Dusey, and Adomni, the leading programmatic digital out-of-home advertising planning and buying platform, announced their partnership on-stage at the Digiday Media Buying Summit during Advertising Week 2021. The exclusive partnership combines Meet The People’s deep expertise in digital advertising, social media content and creative execution with Adomni’s Demand Side Platform (DSP) best-in-class planning and buying platform for programmatic digital out-of-home screens.
INTERNET
The Drum

Smart and White Ops partner to safeguard digital advertising from fraud and abuse

White Ops Advertising Integrity provides Smart with protection against ad fraud across all possible devices, formats and buying models, including integrations in the CTV/OTT segment. [New York and Paris] – March 4, 2021: Smart, the independent ad tech platform, and White Ops, the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Advertising#Out Of Home Advertising#Srad#Bring Live Sports Data#Streetinsider Premium#The Dpaa Summit
martechseries.com

TOKAI RIKA Selects Domo to Bring Together Disparate Data Systems and Drive its Digital Transformation Initiative

Domo announced today that TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD., a Toyota Group Tier 1 Automotive Supplier, has chosen Domo’s modern business intelligence (BI) platform to integrate with the company’s disparate legacy systems and drive its digital transformation (DX) initiative forward. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Gregory Zakowicz, Director of Content,...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Access ARKW for Evolving Digital Advertising Trends

Owing to the streaming entertainment boom, the rising popularity of podcasts, and social commerce, digital advertising is rapidly evolving. No longer is digital advertising about just buying banner ads on highly trafficked web sites or buying Google keywords, and with the industry changing by the day, investors need to know their exchange traded funds are up to the challenge. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEArca: (ARKW) answers the bell for investors.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

In-Store Digital Advertising as a Lucrative Revenue Stream for Retailers

2020 was a rough time for U.S. retailers, given the sweeping pandemic that forced closure of all but “essential services” for many months. Even after brick-and-mortar stores began opening again, capacity restrictions—not to mention customers’ concerns for their health—meant in-store sales revenue have been gradually recovering as the market navigates the new normal.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
martechseries.com

Adshares.net web3 Protocol Disrupts Digital Advertising Market

Adshares is a web3 decentralized marketplace for advertising, also being the most advanced blockchain-based projects in the advertising market. Adshares offers CPM, CPA, popup and pop-under campaigns. In 2017, the Adshares Blockchain ($ADS) launched as the first technology to connect Publishers and Advertisers directly, cutting out the middleman in advertising...
INTERNET
marketingdive.com

IAB: Advertisers must prioritize utility over cleverness, or lose out on digital boom

Marketers must grapple with climbing consumer aversion to advertising even as the larger digital market continues to see a healthy rebound, according to a new report by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PwC. The "IAB Outlook: 2022 Digital Ad Ecosystem" research, which was sponsored by Amazon Ads, DoubleVerify, Rakuten and Taboola, examines three areas: consumer expectations, regulatory reforms and talent and diversity and inclusion issues.
ECONOMY
Variety

BritBox, Redbox, ViacomCBS, Nordic, Vuulr Execs Join Global Content Discovery Panel for Variety Streaming Room

The “Succeeding in Global Content Discovery and Curation to Build Audiences” panel in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by Vuulr, on November 10, will explore how programming is a competitive and distinguishing feature for today’s crowded streaming platform environment. Panelists include Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International; Ian McKee, Founder and CEO, Vuulr; Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox; Amy Kuessner, SVP, Content Strategy and Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; and Filippa Wallestam, EVP and Chief Content Officer, Nordic Entertainment Group. In the session, moderated by Variety’s international editor Manori Ravindran, find out how today’s TV channels are assessing the best content...
TV SERIES
Itproportal

The catch-22 of digital advertising: privacy vs personalization

Many marketers may have breathed a sigh of relief when Google announced plans to delay the withdrawal of third-party cookies from its Chrome browser for another two years. However, while the industry is seeing a short reprieve from Google, Apple’s latest privacy updates to iOS 14.5 and its new restrictions to IDFA tracking on Apple’s mobile devices are still causing concern. Without a doubt, data privacy is one of the biggest issues currently facing digital marketers today – and this is consistently reflected in industry surveys that see CMOs ranking it highly against other concerns and challenges.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Walmart Adds New Payment Service

Walmart is partnering with payment tech company InComm Payments to make it easier for cash-centric customers to pay their bills. The retailer is adding the new capability to its already-robust financial services offerings as part of its commitment to serving un-banked and under-banked shoppers. Using a platform called VanillaDirect, shoppers...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy