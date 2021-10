For the second week in a row, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has saved his team, and most importantly, his head coach from the jaws of defeat. In week 5, Cousins played Batman while Greg Joseph played Robin. After Mr. Conservative, Mike Zimmer, allowed the Lions to take the lead in a game they had no business winning, Kirk Cousins used 37 seconds and two timeouts to drive over nearly 50 yards to put Greg Joseph JUST BARELY in range to hit the game-winner.

