As the Dragons prepared for Division 2 sectionals last Monday at Easton Country Club, they did so believing they had a great shot to take home some hardware. They did all they could, and stayed together until the end, but they ultimately came up short of advancing to states. Duxbury (314) placed fourth among a strong field, behind Bishop Stang (299), Nauset (305) and Old Rochester (312). No team was catching Bishop Stang on this particular day, but the Dragons left disappointed that they didn...

EASTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO