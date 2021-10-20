POLL: What’s The Best Stephen King Book Turned Into A Movie?

Which horror film is the scariest of them all? Oh yes, it’s time for a very, very spooky bracket challenge. Introducing our newest bracket -- the Horror Movie Bracket. We picked 32 of the best horror movies of all time and pinned them against each other for some spooky bracket action. I’m a big fan of horror movies, so this one was quite enjoyable to put together. We made the cutoff 1968, so we didn’t include some of the older classics, they’re just too hard to compare.

