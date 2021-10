The Utah Jazz improved their record to 4-0 for the young season with very little resistance. The result was not unexpected but it was still a little bit stunning to see the Jazz rollover the Rockets with such ease. It doesn’t seem like that long ago that Houston was a powerhouse in the Western Conference and a win felt like a major accomplishment. Utah took care of business in this game as they should and the encouraging thing about this game is that the Jazz looked like a team that is starting to gel & feel more comfortable with each other.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO