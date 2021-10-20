CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Houston Rockets Season Preview

By The Dream Shake
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Brener and Raymond Lucas give their outlooks on every Rockets player for the upcoming...

www.chatsports.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Rockets Trade Sends Marvin Bagley III To Houston

Marvin Bagley III was drafted second overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, but his time in Sacramento may be coming to an end. After looking to move him at the NBA trade deadline last year, as well as this past offseason, the Kings held onto their young forward and declined to offer him a contract extension prior to the start of this season.
NBA
Click2Houston.com

Houston Rockets commit long term to Armoni Brooks

One day after deciding to convert Armoni Brooks’ contract into a two-way deal, the Houston Rockets went even further to show their commitment to the former University of Houston Cougar. The Rockets announced on Thursday they have signed Brooks to a multi-year deal. As reported first by KPRC 2′s Ari...
NBA
ABC13 Houston

Houston Rockets to sign Armoni Brooks to 4-year contract, sources say

The Houston Rocketssigned guard Armoni Brooks to a multiyear contract Thursday. Terms were not announced, but sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Brooks signed a four-year deal that includes a guaranteed first year, plus trigger dates on guarantees for successive years. Brooks, 23, has been one of Houston's top perimeter...
NBA
The Dream Shake

Rockets 2021-2022 player previews: Usman Garuba

When the Houston Rockets selected Usman Garuba out of Real Madrid Spain with the 23rd pick in this past draft, it was about one word: defense. It’s something that’s sorely lacking on Houston’s roster these days, and the Garuba pick was designed to give an impressive group of young offensive players a defensive-minded peer with whom they could grow alongside.
NBA
expressnews.com

Rockets preview: How a rebuilt roster shapes up

Christian Wood considered the way the Rockets had changed, not just in immediate goals or long-range plans but in the most basic way of looking at the team he joined a year ago. The Rockets roster had been transformed. Only two players — Danuel House Jr. and Eric Gordon —...
NBA
Click2Houston.com

Houston Rockets’ Clutch named NBA Mascot of the Year

Houston Rockets’ mascot “Clutch the Bear” is adding to the team’s trophy case. Clutch, who has cheered on the Rockets since 1995, was named NBA Mascot of the Year. This is Clutch’s third time winning the honor. According to his NBA profile, Clutch was named the first ever NBA Mascot...
NBA
spurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets – Preseason Game #5

The San Antonio Spurs finished preseason play with a 126-98 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Spurs had control of the game throughout and cruised to victory. The Rockets were relying on an exceptionally young group of players, so it’s not too surprising that they struggled. That said, the Spurs should be pleased with their overall level of play.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rockets 2021-2022 players preview: Christian Wood

Christian Wood was one of the most sought-after free agents going into last year's off-season. The 6’10” big man ultimately chose the Houston Rockets, which turned out to be a team-friendly deal. Wood had no way of knowing that he would become the go-to guy considering he was set to...
NBA
The Dream Shake

Rockets 2021-2022 player previews: Alperen Sengun

Jalen Green is without a doubt the most talented rookie the Houston Rockets drafted in late July, but it appears that Alperen Sengun has already established himself as the second-best prospect. And since it only took two future draft picks to acquire the rights of the Turkish native, the Rockets could end up with one of the biggest draft-day steals over the previous five years.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Rockets all-time roster: See which legends made the cut

As part of a celebration of its 75th anniversary, the NBA is releasing what it calls the NBA 75 — a list of the greatest players in league history. With that in mind, we’re looking back at the greats over that same time period who played for the Rockets. Founded in 1967 in San Diego before moving to Houston in 1971, the Rockets are clearly one of the league’s flagship clubs. With 2,286 wins and 2,074 losses, the .529 winning clip by the Rockets ranks eighth among the league’s 30 active franchises, and they are one of only 11 teams with multiple championships (1994, 1995).
NBA
ESPN

Perth Wildcats sign former Houston Rockets wing Michael Frazier

The Perth Wildcats believe they have snared a proven winner after signing former Houston Rockets wing Michael Frazier II for the upcoming NBL season. Frazier becomes the third and final import on Perth's current roster, joining Bryce Cotton and Victor Law. All three players have NBA experience, with three-time NBL...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Former Rocket and Houston native Gerald Green announces retirement

Gerald Green, a former Rockets guard that became a fan favorite for his love of his hometown of Houston as much as for his prodigious talent, announced his retirement on Friday before the Rockets home opener. The end of his career will also be the start of another. Green, who...
NBA
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin alum Garrison Mathews gets two-way deal with Houston Rockets

After a brief stint with the Boston Celtics, former Franklin basketball standout Garrison Mathews has latched on with a new team. The Houston Rockets claimed the Lipscomb grad off waivers and converted his deal to a two-way contract, per the team. The Rockets waived Vermont alum Anthony Lamb as part...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets (0-1) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) at Target Center. Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021. Houston Rockets 106, Minnesota Timberwolves 124 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen. New #Rockets at #TXSN – Timberwolves punish Rockets in season opener ift.tt/3aX2xpF...
NBA
Yardbarker

10 Best Scorers In Houston Rockets History: James Harden Was Unstoppable

There have been some amazing players that have played for the Rockets over the years, with big names such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Moses Malone competing at a Hall of Fame level for the franchise. But other star players such as James Harden, Tracy McGrady, and Yao Ming have had a great impact on the franchise despite not playing in Finals appearances or winning championships. But where do these stars rank among the greatest scorers for the Rockets?
NBA
spacecityscoop.com

Houston Rockets: 3 Keys to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets key to beat the Thunder #3: Slow down SGA. The Thunder’s roster, overall, is far worse than the Rockets. They’re a team of young players with dubious NBA futures. Top to bottom they might have the least NBA quality players. However, they’ll enter their matchup against the Rockets with the best player.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Timberwolves punish Rockets in season opener

MINNEAPOLIS — If nothing else, and there was not much else the Rockets could take from their season opener on Wednesday, they at least could see how it looks when high draft picks develop. As Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves' top-of-the-draft stars, toyed with the Rockets before D’Angelo...
NBA

Comments / 0

