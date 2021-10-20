Proposal To Increase School District Homestead Exemptions

Texas voters will decide in May whether homeowners across the state will see lower property tax bills as authorized by a bill approved unanimously by Texas lawmakers on Monday. The legislation would raise the state's homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, which would amount to...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time since 2014, employees of the Little Rock School District could soon see a salary increase as a proposal is going before the school board on Thursday. "Never have I been able to come forward to a board or to an employee group...
MARSHALL, Mich. — Several school districts in Calhoun County are urging taxpayers to vote for their bond proposals on Nov. 2. School leaders say the bonds would allow for renovations and additions that would improve the learning experience. Bond measures allow school districts to borrow money for financing large projects...
Texas lawmakers late Monday approved an 11th-hour plan to provide property tax relief for roughly 5.7 million homeowners by asking voters to raise the state’s homestead exemption for school property taxes, capping the Legislature’s third special session of the year. Both chambers suspended a slew of rules shortly before midnight...
Financial aid for the nearly 700 school districts across New York will increase by billions of dollars over the next three years in a settlement with education advocates over a lawsuit that started seven years ago. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that the state has reached an agreement to settle...
Manchester aldermen have approved changes in property tax exemption amounts of more than 40% for elderly and disabled residents in response to concerns over drastically higher values following the recent citywide revaluation. The property tax exemption for disabled and elderly residents 65 to 74 will increase from $109,500 to $156,000....
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If St. Lawrence County’s 2022 budget stays as proposed, property owners will see a small reduction in taxes. County officials released a brief overview of the tentative budget late Monday night. County Administrator Ruth Doyle presented the budget to lawmakers when they met earlier in the evening.
In an 11th hour move late Monday, Texas lawmakers made a mad dash toward pushing through legislation that would allow for a permanent increase to the state’s property tax homestead exemption. Mere hours after discussion began on Senate Joint Resolution 2, it unanimously cleared both the Senate and the House.
Image via Brandywine Hospital. A Chester County judge denied Tower Health’s application for property tax exemptions on Brandywine, Jennersville, and Phoenixville hospitals, writes Harold Brubaker for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
Fraser Public Schools is asking voters to approve a replacement and restoration of the current non-homestead operating millage in the Nov. 2 election. As a non-homestead operating millage, it has no impact on a homeowner’s property taxes. Instead, it is an existing levy on commercial properties, industrial properties, businesses, second homes and rental properties in the school district.
BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, today, is expected to have their first review of proposed district maps, part of the process of reviewing and redrawing lines following the 2020 Census. The redistricting item is scheduled to be heard at 3 p.m. in the Board chambers, 1115 Truxton...
Two bond proposals are on the ballot Tuesday for voters in the Coldwater Community School district. Both are primarily for construction at the high school. Proposal I is a request for a $50 million bond that won’t raise taxes. It will provide an overhaul at Coldwater High School that includes...
Burlingame has released a series of potential district configuration maps for public review, a key step in the city’s move from at-large to by-district elections for City Council races. The city has produced three maps which will be discussed during a Nov. 1 public hearing. Go to burlingame.org/districtelections to view...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to declining enrollment, the School District of La Crosse is creating consolidation plans to run its facilities more efficiently. The district says more than 7,700 students were enrolled in 2002, but that number has dropped to 6,379 for the 2021-22 school year. It’s a...
About two weeks after Douglas County's newly-formed Board of Health unanimously passed a public health order allowing parents to exempt their kids from wearing masks in schools, the school district and parents are now asking a court to block the order.
TRENTON - Gov. Murphy and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan Oct. 19 announced an administrative order that facilitates the safe operation of polling locations at schools for the Nov. 2 General Election. According to a governor's office release, the order establishes that from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Nov....
For the 11th Consecutive year, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin presented a balanced budget for the County Board's consideration. The Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposal does not include a property tax increase for homeowners..
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - New legislative maps for Assembly, Senate and Congressional districts have been introduced by Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). The maps were released late Wednesday afternoon after receiving input from advocacy groups - including the People’s Maps Commission, which...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - New census data shows Berkeley County is the second-fastest growing county in the state of South Carolina, and Berkeley County School District is responding to that data with a proposed redistricting plan, which has some parents concerned for their children’s future. Under the proposed plan,...
