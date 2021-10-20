CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Proposal To Increase School District Homestead Exemptions

easttexasradio.com
 8 days ago

Texas voters will decide next year whether homeowners will get a...

easttexasradio.com

State
Texas State
wwnytv.com

Proposed SLC budget increases spending, reduces taxes

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If St. Lawrence County’s 2022 budget stays as proposed, property owners will see a small reduction in taxes. County officials released a brief overview of the tentative budget late Monday night. County Administrator Ruth Doyle presented the budget to lawmakers when they met earlier in the evening.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
newsradioklbj.com

House, Senate Sign Off on Permanent Homestead Exemption

In an 11th hour move late Monday, Texas lawmakers made a mad dash toward pushing through legislation that would allow for a permanent increase to the state’s property tax homestead exemption. Mere hours after discussion began on Senate Joint Resolution 2, it unanimously cleared both the Senate and the House.
POLITICS
Macomb Daily

Fraser schools seek replacement, restoration of non-homestead operating millage

Fraser Public Schools is asking voters to approve a replacement and restoration of the current non-homestead operating millage in the Nov. 2 election. As a non-homestead operating millage, it has no impact on a homeowner’s property taxes. Instead, it is an existing levy on commercial properties, industrial properties, businesses, second homes and rental properties in the school district.
FRASER, MI
Antelope Valley Press

Board will look at proposed district maps

BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, today, is expected to have their first review of proposed district maps, part of the process of reviewing and redrawing lines following the 2020 Census. The redistricting item is scheduled to be heard at 3 p.m. in the Board chambers, 1115 Truxton...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thedailyreporter.com

Coldwater school district voters face two millage proposals Tuesday

Two bond proposals are on the ballot Tuesday for voters in the Coldwater Community School district. Both are primarily for construction at the high school. Proposal I is a request for a $50 million bond that won’t raise taxes. It will provide an overhaul at Coldwater High School that includes...
COLDWATER, MI
San Mateo Daily Journal

Burlingame releases district map proposals

Burlingame has released a series of potential district configuration maps for public review, a key step in the city’s move from at-large to by-district elections for City Council races. The city has produced three maps which will be discussed during a Nov. 1 public hearing. Go to burlingame.org/districtelections to view...
BURLINGAME, CA
Cape May County Herald

NJ OKs Mask Mandate Exemption for Voters in Schools

TRENTON - Gov. Murphy and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan Oct. 19 announced an administrative order that facilitates the safe operation of polling locations at schools for the Nov. 2 General Election. According to a governor's office release, the order establishes that from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Nov....
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin legislative leaders introduce proposed district maps

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - New legislative maps for Assembly, Senate and Congressional districts have been introduced by Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). The maps were released late Wednesday afternoon after receiving input from advocacy groups - including the People’s Maps Commission, which...
WISCONSIN STATE

