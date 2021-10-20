CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changemaking from the Nation’s Capital

By Marianne Larned
Cover picture for the articleThis story is an excerpt from the book, Stone Soup for a Sustainable World: Life Changing Stories of Young Heroes. As an African-American child growing up near the nation’s capital, Jerome Foster explored the forests surrounding his home in the D.C. suburbs. “I was the type of kid who could just...

The Conversation U.S.

4 key issues to watch as world leaders prepare for the Glasgow climate summit

Glasgow sits proudly on the banks of the river Clyde, once the heart of Scotland’s industrial glory and now a launchpad for its green energy transition. It’s a fitting host for the United Nations’ climate conference, COP26, where world leaders will be discussing how their countries will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change. I’ve been involved in climate negotiations for several years as a former senior U.N. official and will be in Glasgow for the talks starting Oct. 31, 2021. As negotiations get underway, here’s what to watch for. Ambition At the Paris climate conference in 2015, countries...
ENVIRONMENT
The 74

Education Solutions Gain Steam on Eve of UN Climate Conference

An “unprecedented” level of interest in girls’ education as a climate solution is growing worldwide, advocates say, as youth empowerment and gender are set to take center stage at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference.  From Oct. 31 through Nov. 12, roughly 20,000 international leaders and climate advocates will gather in Glasgow, Scotland for […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

No one left: climate change fuels Guatemalan migration

Lazaro Yat looked on helplessly as his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and embarked on the perilous journey to the United States as an undocumented migrant. The teenager left in February on a dangerous journey in which many migrants are murdered, kidnapped, tortured or exploited.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Migrants march on Mexican capital demanding 'dignity'

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. Asked about the caravan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday it was "important that migrants be treated with respect and dignity," and that requests for refugee status "be treated quickly."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

No Roman holiday: G20 meets on climate, Covid, recovery

The leaders of the world's major economies gather in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic began, with Covid-19, economic recovery and climate change topping a packed agenda. US President Joe Biden is flying in to reiterate his message that "America is back" after four years of Donald Trump's bruising diplomacy, although Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will attend only by video link. Their absence has lowered expectations for the summit, normally a forum for deals between allies and rivals of differing size and power, from the US and China, to Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Australia and the European Union. But all eyes will be on their language on climate change, on the eve of crunch COP26 talks starting in Glasgow on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Warming world in the balance at knife-edge climate summit

Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions. With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change. Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow — news: New climate pledges meet only one-seventh of needed carbon cuts as Thunberg to march

The United Nations secretary general has warned world leaders that plans to cut emissions over the next decade left the planet on track for a “catastrophic global temperature rise” of 2.7C. Antonio Guterres said “humanity’s future depends on keeping global temperature increase to 1.5C by 2030”.Even with new announcements in the last few days from countries pledging net zero targets ahead of Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, the world would still see more than 2C of long-term warming, he said.Elsewhere, Greta Thunberg has revealed that she will join a 5 November climate strike in Glasgow, writing on Twitter: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.” The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally. Read More Prince Charles warns of ‘dangerously narrow window’ to act on climate changeScotRail strikes to go ahead during Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, union says in pay disputeCop26 meaning: What is the UN climate conference and why does it matter?
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: How much progress has been made since Cop25 and how far do we have to go?

Remember Cop25? If so, it’s probably not for the right reasons. The last UN climate summit, held in Madrid in 2019, was characterised by squabbles among major polluting nations and ultimately a disappointing lack of action.Now on the cusp of Cop26 in Glasgow – postponed for a year due the Covid pandemic – there is an even narrower window to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, designed to curb even greater climate extremes.Countries must commit to dramatically reduce their planet-heating emissions to keep global temperature rise to an increasingly ambitious 1.5C since pre-industrial times, or “well below”...
ENVIRONMENT

