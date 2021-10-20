Changemaking from the Nation’s Capital

This story is an excerpt from the book, Stone Soup for a Sustainable World: Life Changing Stories of Young Heroes. As an African-American child growing up near the nation’s capital, Jerome Foster explored the forests surrounding his home in the D.C. suburbs. “I was the type of kid who could just...
More aggressive emissions reduction commitments recently made by the United States and other countries still fall far short of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement, the United Nations is warning.
Glasgow sits proudly on the banks of the river Clyde, once the heart of Scotland’s industrial glory and now a launchpad for its green energy transition. It’s a fitting host for the United Nations’ climate conference, COP26, where world leaders will be discussing how their countries will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change.
I’ve been involved in climate negotiations for several years as a former senior U.N. official and will be in Glasgow for the talks starting Oct. 31, 2021. As negotiations get underway, here’s what to watch for.
Ambition
At the Paris climate conference in 2015, countries...
Is your kid concerned about climate change? Covestro’s THINC30 summit is giving U.S. high school students a forum to have their voices heard around the world. The Pittsburgh-based company, one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America, will host THINC30 Youthquake: Inspiring Next Gen Climate Changemakers Nov. 1-5.
An “unprecedented” level of interest in girls’ education as a climate solution is growing worldwide, advocates say, as youth empowerment and gender are set to take center stage at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference. From Oct. 31 through Nov. 12, roughly 20,000 international leaders and climate advocates will gather in Glasgow, Scotland for […]
Lazaro Yat looked on helplessly as his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and embarked on the perilous journey to the United States as an undocumented migrant. The teenager left in February on a dangerous journey in which many migrants are murdered, kidnapped, tortured or exploited.
World leaders are heading to Glasgow to come up with yet another plan to tackle climate change. Joe Biden had hoped to have a stack of climate-related legislative accomplishments to brag about. But they’re being held up and threatened in the fight over the price tag of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill.
The former presidential hopeful, secretary of State and senator will try to convince reluctant nations to take stronger action to fight climate change — even as his own country makes only halting progress.
Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. Asked about the caravan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday it was "important that migrants be treated with respect and dignity," and that requests for refugee status "be treated quickly."
The leaders of the world's major economies gather in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic began, with Covid-19, economic recovery and climate change topping a packed agenda.
US President Joe Biden is flying in to reiterate his message that "America is back" after four years of Donald Trump's bruising diplomacy, although Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will attend only by video link.
Their absence has lowered expectations for the summit, normally a forum for deals between allies and rivals of differing size and power, from the US and China, to Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Australia and the European Union.
But all eyes will be on their language on climate change, on the eve of crunch COP26 talks starting in Glasgow on Monday.
Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions.
With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change.
Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe.
Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
The United Nations secretary general has warned world leaders that plans to cut emissions over the next decade left the planet on track for a “catastrophic global temperature rise” of 2.7C. Antonio Guterres said “humanity’s future depends on keeping global temperature increase to 1.5C by 2030”.Even with new announcements in the last few days from countries pledging net zero targets ahead of Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, the world would still see more than 2C of long-term warming, he said.Elsewhere, Greta Thunberg has revealed that she will join a 5 November climate strike in Glasgow, writing on Twitter: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.” The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally. Read More Prince Charles warns of ‘dangerously narrow window’ to act on climate changeScotRail strikes to go ahead during Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, union says in pay disputeCop26 meaning: What is the UN climate conference and why does it matter?
Remember Cop25? If so, it’s probably not for the right reasons. The last UN climate summit, held in Madrid in 2019, was characterised by squabbles among major polluting nations and ultimately a disappointing lack of action.Now on the cusp of Cop26 in Glasgow – postponed for a year due the Covid pandemic – there is an even narrower window to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, designed to curb even greater climate extremes.Countries must commit to dramatically reduce their planet-heating emissions to keep global temperature rise to an increasingly ambitious 1.5C since pre-industrial times, or “well below”...
Work is being done to combat climate change, just not nearly fast enough, says a new UN report on countries' progress on greenhouse gas emissions. Chris LeBoutillier on UnsplashIf leaders don’t change route, the planet is going to get unbearably hotter.
Democrats grilled the executives of oil majors ExxonMobil Corp., Chevron and others for campaigns the lawmakers charged have misled the public on the dangerous effects of climate change in ways that mimic historic efforts by cigarette makers to disguise health concerns.
