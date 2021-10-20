6 Workplace Learning Strategies For The Hybrid Workplace

Regardless of what kind of business you have—whether you’re a small business owner, speaker, coach, or consultant—a great culture can make a big difference in your success. Why is culture so important? If you don’t create a culture for your business, you will find very quickly that your employees will do it for you, which can be a big problem. When people start working for you, they often test the water to see what they can get away with—not doing their best work, coming in late, calling in sick to spend a day at the beach. Your culture, if it’s written and documented, will allow you to manage what you expect of your employees. You will have an actual guide on what behavior and actions are accepted and what are not. The culture you develop can ensure that good behavior is rewarded and recognized, and bad behavior is not accepted. Culture helps people make decisions that benefit the business and the people around them.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO