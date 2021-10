The pandemic and the resulting social distancing practice have cultivated a culture of work from home across most corporations. According to a study by Upwork, at least one in four or 26 percent of the American workforce is likely to work from home or remotely through 2021. The same study reveals that in a workweek, those who are working remotely tend to be more consistent with their work, work longer hours, and get more done.

