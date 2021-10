Pedro Reis’ life was on the “typical” trajectory. He spent time trying out a few different industries until he finally found himself in a financially stable corporate sales management position, promising to be a perfect career path for him. That is, until his family suffered the sudden loss of his father to a heart attack. Mourning the loss of his father caused Pedro to change the way he looked at life. “Life is short. It’s very precious. And seeing my father go so quickly and unexpectedly made me realize we really have to live our life to the fullest and never hold back on what we love or what we are passionate about!” he says. Soon after, he left the corporate world to start a clothing brand, Rei, in honor of his father’s passing.

