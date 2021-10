The relentless pace of change has taken on new meaning for Peter Cordeau. Named president of Norwalk Hospital in January 2019 — when what was then the Western Connecticut Health Network was in the midst of its $2.4 billion merger with Health Quest, which resulted in the formation of Nuvance Health – Cordeau has since been charged not only with piloting Norwalk through Covid-19, but also overseeing a multiyear plan to modernize its campus through a combination of renovations and new construction — the largest expansion in its 128-year history.

NORWALK, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO