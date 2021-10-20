CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLL: What’s The Best Stephen King Book Turned Into A Movie?

By Kid
 8 days ago
So many choices, but which one is the best? Vote and let us know!. Since Halloween is almost here, we are 100% invested in all things spooky. It seems like the perfect time to take a deep dive into the collected works of...

1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling Reuniting With ‘Blue Valentine’ Director for Universal’s Monster Movie ‘Wolfman’

Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance will reunite on “Wolfman,” the latest monster movie from Universal Pictures. Gosling and Cianfrance previously teamed on the Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Blue Valentine” and acclaimed thriller “The Place Beyond the Pines.” Cianfrance is taking over directing duties from Leigh Whannell (“The Invisible Man”), who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Cianfrance will also write the script. It is not clear what the new version of “Wolfman” will look like, but the movie is expected to be a modern take on the story about a man who is bitten and transforms...
MOVIES
i95 ROCK

Stephen King Film to Be Set in Norwalk’s Lockwood Mansion

A chilling new Netflix movie based on one of Stephen King's short stories titled Mr. Harrigan's Phone will begin filming at Norwalk's Lockwood Mathews Mansion late this month. According to the Internet Movie Database, the film stars Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell from IT and Knives Out. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is a short story from a collection of stories titled "If It Bleeds." Sutherland will play the role of Mr. Harrigan, with Martell playing the role of the young boy, Craig.
NORWALK, CT
One Green Planet

Tabitha Brown’s Book on Best Selling List

Vegan influencer Tabitha Brown is ecstatic as her book tops the New York Times Best Selling list!. Brown is best known for her fun and quirky personality, as well as her easy-to-follow vegan cooking tips. After gaining a huge social media following, she wrote a book called Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
toofab.com

11 Brand New Horror Movies You Should Be Watching This Halloween

These frightening flicks aren't for the faint of heart. With Halloween right around the corner, there's no better time to tune in for a horror-filled movie marathon. In honor of the spooky season, there's been an abundance of new releases in the gory genre and horror fans are sure to enjoy more than a few of them!
MOVIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Horror Movie Bracket: What’s the best of all time? Vote in Round 1 👻

Which horror film is the scariest of them all? Oh yes, it’s time for a very, very spooky bracket challenge. Introducing our newest bracket -- the Horror Movie Bracket. We picked 32 of the best horror movies of all time and pinned them against each other for some spooky bracket action. I’m a big fan of horror movies, so this one was quite enjoyable to put together. We made the cutoff 1968, so we didn’t include some of the older classics, they’re just too hard to compare.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's The Tommyknockers: If The 1993 TV Miniseries Knocks At Your Door, For The Love Of God, Don’t Answer

While the late 1970s and 1980s marked an era of phenomenal success for Stephen King, they were also years marked by mounting issues with drug addiction and alcoholism. It’s subject matter that is featured directly and as subtext in his early work – from Jack Torrance’s failed attempt at recovery in The Shining, to the overbearing and unrelenting presence of Annie Wilkes in Misery – and ultimately it started to take an awful toll on his family and his professional life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Blueridgenow.com

Stephen King adaptations, Evil Dead II, Halloween Kills: 11 can't miss horror movies shot in NC

As Halloween creeps closer and closer, we take a look at some of the movies that nightmares are made out of that were filmed in the Tar Heel state. North Carolina has a rich history of being the backdrop of multiple genres of film from "The Hunger Games" to "Dirty Dancing" to "The Last of the Mohicans." But horror films have also found a place in North Carolina filmography.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Stephen King and Owen King’s Sleeping Beauties #7

IDW Publishing releases issue #7 of its comic book adaptation of Stephen King and Owen King’s Sleeping Beauties this Wednesday, and we have the official preview of the issue for you here…. Based on the horror novel by Stephen King and Owen King and adapted by Rio Youers (The Forgotten...
COMICS
