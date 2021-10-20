CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City fan attacked, hospitalized after CL game in Belgium

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

MANCHESTER, England -- A Manchester City supporter has been hospitalized after being attacked following a Champions League match in Belgium, the English club...

