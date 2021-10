Economists have warned that millions of people will be worse off due to rising costs and tax increases as the Chancellor’s Budget came under intense scrutiny.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the poorest face “real pain” and middle earners will lose out.Rishi Sunak had claimed it was a strategy to “usher in a new age of optimism”, but the leading economic think tank warned the public “may not get much feelgood factor”.Instead IFS director Paul Johnson said living standards for many will fall with high inflation, rising taxes and poor growth being “undermined more by Brexit than by the...

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO