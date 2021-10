Whether the water is hot or cold, Andrew Raym is beginning to see the importance of time in the tub. Icing down or warming up can be vital to recuperation after practices and games, and Oklahoma’s sophomore center is starting to take notice of that, making a concerted effort to care for his body more seriously than before. Raym was slowed during nonconference play by an undisclosed medical issue, which kept the Sooners’ projected starting center from claiming that role until Sept. 25 against West Virginia.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO