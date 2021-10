Flipkart Wholesale and Rupifi partner to offer embedded BNPL to MSMEs

Stripe has agreed a strategic partnership with Klarna to offer the Sweden-based firm’s Buy Now, Pay Later payment method to its merchants, according to CNBC. Stripe, which helps businesses accept payments online, said the tie-up would make it easier for retailers to add Klarna as a payment option on their website. Klarna typically partners with stores directly to embed its checkout button. The move could give Klarna a much wider reach of customers. Founded in 2005, Klarna has become one of the biggest names in European tech recently thanks to the massive surge in demand for its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service, which lets users spread the cost of their purchases over a period of interest-free instalments.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO