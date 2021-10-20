Free tattoos, working from art galleries – PR shops embrace unusual staff benefits

The New York art collective that brought us "Satan Shoes" with an apparent drop of human blood in the midsole is at it again, this time selling 1,000 copies of an Andy Warhol drawing at the same price, only one of which is the original. On a website called the Museum of Forgeries, the group known as MSCHF says it bought a 1954 ballpoint pen sketch by the pop art master called "Fairies", which it says is worth $20,000, made 999 exact copies of it and mixed the original in with them. They were all put on sale Monday for $250 and sold out. MSCHF says the copies are an art work called "Possibly Real Copy Of 'Fairies' by Andy Warhol." MSCHF has posted a video showing how the copies are made: a robotic arm with a pen makes the drawings, which are then put through an accelerated artificial aging process with light, heat, pressure and moisture. Then the Warhol Foundation seal and annotations in pencil are manually replicated, MSCHF member Kevin Wiesner said in an email to AFP.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO