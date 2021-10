"Gratitude and Grit: We Don't Quit" is on the back of the team's practice shirts. They definitely lived up to that motto this past weekend. The regular season is coming to an end; but these ladies are just getting started with improvement throughout the season showing in their hard work and composure as a team. The Lady Pioneers hosted the Centerville Miners for Friday night's game, which featured Parent/Senior Night and Pack the House Pink! There was an impressive home crowd of pink-clad Pioneers; and the BSHS band and choir helped make the evening more festive. It was nice to see a great turnout for such an eventful night to honor the team, coach and senior players with proceeds going to Chouteau County Cancer Support and Maryetta Engle, Big Sandy High School alumna and employee, to support her fight against cancer.

CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO