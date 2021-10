How cryptocurrency sales should be reported on Forms 1099 has been a topic of debate for almost as long as cryptocurrency has been part of the lexicon. For several years, Treasury Department officials have indicated that the government was working on proposed regulations that would ultimately require reporting on sales of cryptocurrency, presumably on Forms 1099-B, Proceeds from Broker and Barter Exchange Transactions. There were some indications early in the process that they could be reportable on Forms 1099-K, Payment Card and Third Party Network Transactions.

