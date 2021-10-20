CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ailing Brazilian soccer great Pele says he is getting ‘closer to the goal’

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Former Brazilian soccer player Pele, not long out of the hospital after surgery to remove a tumour, told fans on Wednesday to start celebrating his life because he was getting “closer to the goal.”. “I suggest...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Santos, home club of Pele and Neymar, face crisis and relegation as Brazilian league evolves

As Pele turned 81 earlier this week, the club he represented so well for so long have slipped into the relegation zone. Pele wore the white shirt of Santos -- occasionally black and white stripes -- between 1956 and 1974. He joined a team with a galaxy of stars, became by far the biggest, and together with his supporting cast had a claim to be the best club side in the world.
MLS
chatsports.com

Carli Lloyd Earns Her Final USWNT Call-Up

For the last time, Carli Lloyd has been called in for a U.S. women's national team camp. Lloyd is one of 21 players who will convene before a pair of friendlies against South Korea, which will bring an end to one of the more illustrious careers in USWNT history. Lloyd has 314 caps and can wind up with 316 if she appears in the matches in at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park (Oct. 21) and Minnesota United's Allianz Field (Oct. 26). Regardless, she'll wind up with the second-most caps and third-most goals in U.S. history (her 134 international goals are 24 fewer than Mia Hamm, who is second to Abby Wambach; eclipsing that number in two games is asking a bit much, even for Lloyd).
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: No issue with Warner's preparation, he is in great spirits, says Finch

Dubai [UAE], October 14 (ANI): Left-handed batter David Warner might have been dropped from the playing XI of SunRisers Hyderabad, but Australia skipper Aaron Finch has rallied behind the maverick batter, saying he would be ready to go when the T20 World Cup comes around. Warner was first removed as...
WORLD
mhsmentor.com

Soccer loses regular season closer

The Manhattan High boys soccer team lost their last match of the season 1-3 on Thursday night to Shawnee Heights, finishing the regular season 10-5-1 and ranked sixth in the region. Heights is typically one of Manhattan’s more difficult opponents, and MHS has beaten them by just one goal every...
MANHATTAN, KS
fcdallas.com

Meet Kazu, North Texas SC’s Goal-Scoring Japanese-Brazilian

FRISCO, Texas – Every year, North Texas SC has a breakout player. And it’s rarely the one you’d expect. In its inaugural season in 2019, it was Arturo Rodriguez. Originally signed as a practice player to make up the numbers, Rodriguez ended up being the USL League One MVP after finishing as the assist leader and scoring the game-winner in the championship game. Last year, Justin Che announced himself as a major prospect after playing all 16 games and being included in the League One Best XI as a 16-year-old.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pele
The Independent

Bayern Munich fans call for club to end Qatar Airways sponsorship over human rights violations

Bayern Munich fans have appealed to the club’s hierarchy to end their association with the state of Qatar and to stop “actively helping to distract” from the country’s human rights violations.Bayern’s official airline partner is Qatar Airways, a company owned by a state which stands accused of a litany of human right abuses including the deaths of several thousand migrant workers brought in mostly from south Asia to build football stadiums ahead of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. The sponsorship deal will expire at the end of the season and the club are currently considering whether to renew the contract....
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Cosmos#Brazilian#Reuters
Sports Illustrated

Australian Soccer Player Josh Cavallo Says He's Gay

Josh Cavallo recorded the statement that he’d been too concerned to talk about publicly for a very long time. “There’s something personal that I need to share with everyone: I’m a footballer, and I am gay,” Cavallo said in a video published Wednesday by Adelaide United, his A-League club. The...
SOCCER
AFP

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not go to a Spanish jail for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court on Wednesday accepted an appeal by the French player.  The court said Wednesday it had accepted Hernandez's appeal based on his current family situation and the low probability that he would commit a crime again.
SOCCER
AFP

Xavi leads candidates to replace sacked Koeman at Barcelona

Barcelona are looking for a new coach after they sacked Ronald Koeman with the Spanish giants ninth in La Liga and third in their Champions League group. Erik ten Hag Ten Hag has become one of the most highly rated coaches in the world for his work at Ajax, taking them to two Dutch titles and a Champions League semi-final in 2019.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Barcelona coach after a torrid 14 months, with legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez the strong favourite to replace him. Laporta told Koeman in the summer he wanted two weeks to look for a replacement while Koeman reacted badly last month to Laporta suggesting coaches do not have all the power. 
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy