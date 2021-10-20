CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros make history with fifth trip in a row to ALCS…

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week the Houston Astros are playing in their fifth consecutive American League Championship Series. Just as they did in 2018 the Astros face the Boston Red Sox. Game five of the series is scheduled to be played this afternoon at 4 p.m. All of the Astros’ previous trips...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcs#Mlb Teams#The Houston Astros#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Oakland Athletics#Braves#The Major Leagues#The Los Angeles Angels#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox
FanSided

Status Update: Astros favored in ALCS and in World Series

Prior to the ALDS the odds set at WynnBET.com for the Houston Astros were +240 (29.4%) to win the American League Pennant while the Red Sox were not expected to beat the Rays and their odds were in the long shot range. Well, we now know how that worked out...
MLB
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB World Series schedule: Astros vs. Braves times, TV channel, dates for Fall Classic

MLB's 2021 World Series matchup is set: the Houston Astros will face the Atlanta Braves in this year's Fall Classic. The Braves punched their ticket Saturday night, clinching the pennant in Game 6 of the NLCS against the defending champion Dodgers. The Astros, meanwhile, knocked out the Boston Red Sox in six games in the ALCS. The Astros have home-field advantage in the World Series, which starts Tuesday in Houston.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NLCS
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Astros await McCullers' MRI ahead of ALCS

HOUSTON -- The Astros are preparing for life without Lance McCullers Jr. in the American League Championship Series -- and perhaps beyond -- while they await the results of an MRI performed on their ace pitcher, who left Game 4 of the AL Division Series after four innings with tightness in his right forearm.
MLB
New York Post

Reggie Jackson enjoying life with Astros and Jose Altuve

BOSTON — What a thing it is that the very season the Astros reached the rarefied air of five consecutive American League Championship Series appearances, a member of the last club to pull that off climbed aboard this ultra-successful franchise. “I’ve had two situations where I was able to get...
MLB
defendernetwork.com

Love has propelled Astros to 5th consecutive ALCS

Astros manager Dusty Baker recalls a few years ago picking the brain of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell about how they managed to put together so many championship seasons. Russell, of course, was part of 11 NBA Championships with the Celtics, which included a run of eight straight titles from 1959-1966.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

From Joc Pederson’s pearls to Martin Maldonado’s Twitter game, our postseason power rankings of former Chicago Cubs entering the World Series

The night before Game 3 of the 1999 World Series, Atlanta Braves pitcher Greg Maddux was talking with a group of Chicago reporters in a Manhattan hotel bar. When he got up to leave, Maddux turned to Chicago Tribune baseball writer Jerome Holtzman and said, “See you at work tomorrow.” It’s easy to forget baseball is a job, and the World Series is the end of a long and strenuous work year. For ...
MLB
KHOU

Lance McCullers not on the Astros' ALCS roster

HOUSTON — We have an answer to the question Astros fans have been wondering – will ace pitcher Lance McCullers be on the team's American League Championship Series roster? The answer to that is no, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t pitch against Boston. Editor's note: Video above is...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

How the Astros and Red Sox stack up in the ALCS

For the season, Astros starters had a 3.60 ERA (fifth in the majors) compared to 4.49 for the Red Sox (17th). But for this series, it might all boil down to the severity of Lance McCullers Jr.’s forearm tightness. The righthander, whose 3.16 regular-season ERA was second among AL qualifiers, was having a splendid postseason until exiting the ALDS clincher against the White Sox after four innings. If he’s OK, he’d be set for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 7. Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14, pictured) figures to get the ball in Game 1, with Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30) and José Urquidy (8-3, 3.62) options for Game 2. Should McCullers be a no-go, Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16) would likely go back to starting, unless Dusty Baker would turn to Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.21), who was left off the ALDS roster. Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75), Boston’s likely Game 1 pitcher, is off to a good postseason start (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP 16 strikeouts in 10.1 innings) but got hammered in his only outing against the Astros this year, surrendering five runs and 11 hits in 5.2 innings at Fenway Park. Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16) isn’t his pre-Tommy John self just yet, as evidenced by the five runs he gave up in his Game 2 ALDS start in just one inning. Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74) turned in one mediocre ALDS start and a clunker. Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53) personifies erratic: unhittable one day and mashable the next.
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros-Red Sox ALCS 'should be an offensive series'

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa glanced around Minute Maid Park following batting practice Thursday and smiled at his team’s good fortune of starting the American League Championship Series at home. “You can tell we’re very loose and very confident going into this series,” Correa said. The issue for the Astros is...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Sox vs. Astros: Previewing the ALCS matchup

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will once again meet in the American League Championship Series, a rematch of their 2018 series in which the Red Sox defeated Houston 4-1 and would ultimately win the World Series. This is the fifth-straight ALCS trip for the Astros, who are no...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros turn to offense with pitching in question for ALCS

As the American League Championship Series heads to Boston for three games, Astros manager Dusty Baker is relying on hitting to help right the course against the Red Sox. Houston is struggling because of mounting problems with its pitching staff. The offense is being asked to compensate for it. “Do...
MLB
NECN

Red Sox Fall to Astros in Game 1 of ALCS

Carlos Correa paused a few seconds at the plate, tapping the spot on his wrist where a watch would be, after hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that propelled the Houston Astros over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Friday night in the AL Championship Series opener. "It's...
MLB
fox26houston.com

Astros fans flying to Boston for ALCS

HOUSTON - Houston Astros fans are packing their bags and flying to Boston for Game 3 of the ALCS. The series is currently tied one to one. In just a few hours, Susan Welbes will be one of many Astros fans flying to Boston to watch the Astros take on the Red Sox. Welbes will be attending games 3, 4 and 5 in Boston.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy