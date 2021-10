It could be a fruitful season for Texas waterfowl hunters with millions of ducks in the Central Flyway. “Duck production in prairie potholes of North Dakota, South Dakota, Saskatchewan and Alberta were reported to be below average due to extensive drought this summer,” said Kevin Kraai, TPWD Waterfowl Program Leader. “With that said, there are still millions of ducks in the Central Flyway, and we are on the heels of multiple excellent breeding seasons for ducks over the last few years.”

