CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SAFETY SERVICES & LICENSES COMMITTEE

cranstononline.com
 9 days ago

A Public Hearing will be heard via Virtual ZOOM before the Safety Services & Licenses Committee on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.. Regarding the application listed below. You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Nov 1, 2021...

cranstononline.com

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

Christian Co. drivers licensing services will move to KYTC in November

Christian County is among several other counties that will begin transitioning all drivers licensing services to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in November. According to a news release, seven more Kentucky counties will make the transition in November, including Christian, Allen, Butler, Edmonson, Nicholas, Perry and Powell counties. The traditional issuance system of licenses and permits initiated at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county is being phased out. It is being replaced by a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices located across the state. Twenty regional offices have been opened statewide to date, with more to come.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
CBS Denver

New Hotel Licensing Program Aimed At Improving Safety In Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Chief of Police says his force is dedicating too many resources responding to crimes reported at just a handful of hospitality businesses in Wheat Ridge. A new hotel licensing program — unanimously approved by the city council early Tuesday morning — is hoping to improve safety at the hotels and motels. “Police officers recognizing they’re spending way too much time at these nine businesses when there are calls for service on the board that they need to get to,” said Sara Spaulding, the Wheat Ridge Communications Manager. “What the license is designed to do is...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Green Valley News and Sun

Green Valley Council Health and Human Services Committee addresses the changing needs of the community

After receiving a new contract from Pima County in October 2020, the Green Valley Council Health and Human Services Committee has strengthened community collaborations and partnerships. Reporter Mary Glen Hatcher explains how the committee has helped the Green Valley community during the COVID-19 pandemic, formed the Emergency Incident Command Team,...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Daily Telegram

Superior committee establishes late fees for business licenses

Superior is upping the stakes for businesses that don’t renew their operating licenses with the city clerk’s office on time. After a grace period of five business days, 50%, or a minimum of $25, will be added to the cost of renewal. After 15 days, an additional 50% of the license's cost will be added to reinstate the license.
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Mobile#The City Clerk
Urban Milwaukee

Committee approves resolution for Milwaukee to join Gun Safety Consortium

During today’s Public Safety and Health Committee meeting, the committee recommended approval of a file I brought forward approving the City’s participation in the Gun Safety Consortium. Common Ground of Southeastern Wisconsin has worked with the administration and numerous other local leaders on this campaign since 2017 to make sure...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Enid News and Eagle

Visitor control clerks ensure safety, security, customer service

While Team Vance may best be known for training student pilots, an airman in a flight suit rarely is the first person a civilian meets when they enter the base for the first time. The job of meeting, greeting and vetting these visitors falls on the shoulders of the airmen...
ENID, OK
Community Impact Austin

Capital Metro board approves charter for public safety advisory committee

The Capital Metro board of directors unanimously approved the public safety advisory committee charter during an Oct. 25 meeting. The advisory committee will consist of 10 members, with eight board-appointed members, one retired law enforcement professional and one representative from the Amalgamated Transit Union. They will provide input on a range of public safety issues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
meatpoultry.com

New members join USDA Food Safety Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON – Thirteen new appointees will join 17 returning members to the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF), the US Department of Agriculture announced. The newly appointed NACMCF members to serve a two-year term are:. Teshome Yehualaeshet, DVM, PhD, Tuskegee University. Yaohua (Betty) Feng, PhD, Purdue University.
AGRICULTURE
cranstononline.com

FINANCE COMMITTEE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing on the following proposed Resolution will be held before the Finance Committee on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 869 Park Avenue, City Hall, Cranston, R.I. pursuant to Section 3.12 of the Charter, in accordance with the RI General Laws Chapter 45-24-53 for the purpose of considering the following items listed on the agenda. Remote participation is also available by using the logon information provided below as posted on the City’s website at www.cranstonri.gov and Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ri.gov.
CRANSTON, RI
Coast News

Oceanside harbor committee to consider marine safety options next month

OCEANSIDE — The committee overseeing the city’s harbor operations next month will consider four options to improve public safety services in Oceanside’s only special district, an issue upon which city staff and slip renters have yet to find common ground. The Oceanside Harbor and Beaches Advisory Committee will discuss four...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Badger Herald

ASM Shared Governance Committee discusses Lakeshore path safety, campus construction

The Shared Governance Committee of the Associated Students of Madison discussed Lakeshore path safety concerns, recent committee activity and future campus construction at their Tuesday meeting. The agenda focused mainly on the safety concerns presented by the Lakeshore path, with multiple members wanting to add lights along the route. ASM...
MADISON, WI
CBS Chicago

Dozens Of Chicago Firefighters, Water Department Workers Sue To Block City’s Vaccine Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago is facing yet another lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city workers, as dozens of firefighters and water department workers are asking a federal judge to block the mandate. The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Thursday by attorney Jonathan Lubin, seeks to prevent the city from requiring workers to disclose their vaccination status or be disciplined for not being vaccinated. The lawsuit states that the plaintiffs could lose their jobs over their “deeply held beliefs that they should not take the COVID-19 vaccine.” The city’s policy required all city employees to report their vaccination...
CHICAGO, IL
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD joins Neighbors Public Safety Service

The Pullman Police Department recently announced they have partnered with Neighbors Public Safety Service. This free service allows citizens the opportunity to stay informed with real-time information related to local public safety incidents. Any community member can join and participate. Neighbors Public Safety Service protects the privacy of users by...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Reflector

Public Service Announcement: your health and safety are our top priority

KENANSVILLE - At the September Board Meeting, members assessed and discussed recent COVID-19 data including local vaccination rates, new case rates, deaths, and hospitalizations related to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. In late May, Duplin County experienced a weekly positivity rate of 1.9% with only 45 individuals in isolation...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Fremont Tribune

New Nebraska DMV Service tracks driver’s license and ID deliveries

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has launched an online service that tracks the production and mailing status of driver’s licenses and ID cards. The new service allows customers who have ordered a new license or state ID card to track their card while it is in transit. After applying for a new document, customers will be able to see online when their document has been printed and mailed. Once a document has been mailed, expect it to arrive within 10 days via the U.S. Postal Service.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy