SAFETY SERVICES & LICENSES COMMITTEE

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago is facing yet another lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city workers, as dozens of firefighters and water department workers are asking a federal judge to block the mandate. The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Thursday by attorney Jonathan Lubin, seeks to prevent the city from requiring workers to disclose their vaccination status or be disciplined for not being vaccinated. The lawsuit states that the plaintiffs could lose their jobs over their “deeply held beliefs that they should not take the COVID-19 vaccine.” The city’s policy required all city employees to report their vaccination...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO