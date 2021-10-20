CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FormFree selects Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power FormFree Exchange, a Hyperledger Fabric network

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormFree to leverage Amazon Managed Blockchain to create FormFree Exchange, a Hyperledger Fabric network. ATHENS, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — FormFree® today announced it has selected Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to power FormFree’s consumer Financial DNA® solutions for the lender market. FormFree, a pioneer in direct-source digital financial...

