WEWAHITCHKA, FL – The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Communications Center received the report of a residential fire this afternoon at approximately 12:40 PM Central Time. At the time of the report, it was unknown if the home was occupied. Deputies and fire departments from the City of Wewahitchka, Wetappo Creek and Stone Mill Creek responded to the 600 block of South 7th Street in Wewahitchka. Once firemen were able to gain access inside the residence, they determined that an elderly female succumbed to the fire. The State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine how the fire started and GCSO Investigators are assisting with the case. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending positive identification by the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office.

WEWAHITCHKA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO