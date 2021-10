Many of us go through our days looking to just get through the work hours. When they're over, it's on to the next few to call our own. What we do with those precious minutes often differs amongst most. Some focus on work goals, others personal accomplishments. The elite and the bold, at times the foolish, take on feats that have yet to be accomplished. It is amazing what people can do when they set their minds to something. What's even more amazing, is when people are able to physically conquer terrain faster than anyone else has. That's what Katherine Spector of Kent Cliffs in Putnam County, NY did on October 16th.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO