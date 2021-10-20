CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

One killed in Elkhart County crash

By WSBT Staff
22 WSBT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was killed in an Elkhart County crash Tuesday night. Police say 28-year-old Sergio...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkhart County, IN
Accidents
County
Elkhart County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming. Testifying at a landmark House hearing, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said the company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

Biden's Build Back Better bill: What made it in and what was stripped out

The Build Back Better framework unveiled by the White House on Thursday revises key climate change proposals, keeps funding for universal pre-kindergarten and jettisons earlier plans to provide paid family and medical leave. The changes come after months of negotiations between moderates, progressives and the White House over the components...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Salazar

Comments / 0

Community Policy