Facebook has made a profit of $9bn (£6.5bn) in the third quarter of the financial year, even as the company continues to face bad press and scrutiny by the US Congress over leaked internal documents.The social media giant registered a 6 per cent increase in daily active users during this period and a revenue growth to about $29bn (£21bn) for three months up to September, Facebook noted in its Monday earnings report.The profits are up from the $7.8bn (£5.7bn) it made during the same quarter last year, helping lift the company’s shares by more than 2 per cent in extended...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO