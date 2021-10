Have you ever had an engineer turn up to install something in your home and they've discovered something else should have been fixed first? Whether it's a broadband connection, solar panels or a smart meter, the rising complexity of our homes, offices and factories today demands increasing sophistication in how field service teams are managed, and businesses have to keep pace. Salesforce is announcing new features in its Field Service offering today to help businesses keep improving the efficiency and responsiveness of their service operations.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 HOURS AGO