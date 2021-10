A social media influencer from Miami, Florida, has defended herself after she posed for photographs next to her father’s open casket, facing backlash.Jayne Rivera posted the photos on Sunday, over a week after her father Jose Antonio Rivera died on 11 October.In the photos Ms Rivera can be seen posing in a black dress at her father’s funeral next to his open casket. “Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived,” said the caption to the photo.Ms Rivera pushed back, saying she did nothing wrong and that she stood by her actions, adding that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO