Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a tradition that has been practiced for more than 3,000 years in Mexican culture. It’s a time where we remember and honor loved ones who have passed. While some may think this holiday is a gloomy one, it is the complete opposite. It’s a celebration that takes place over the course of two days and involves many rich cultural elements that will vary depending on the region of Mexico.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO