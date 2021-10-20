CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell and TSN’s 5G View expands to cover Raptors’ home games

By Karandeep Oberoi
mobilesyrup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, Montreal-based national carrier Bell and TSN debuted a new 5G immersive experience for viewing Montréal Canadiens games. Now 5G view is also available for coverage of Toronto Raptors’ home games. The new 5G View feature, available on the TSN app for iOS and Android, allows fans...

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

#Raptors#Tsn#Home Games#5g#Montr Al Canadiens#Toronto Raptors#Nba#The Washington Wizards#Bell 5g#Tsn Sports#Thelede Ca#Https T Co Puk3di6jjm#Bell Media#Toronto Maple Leafs#Tsn Rds#Tsn Direct#Tsn Source
