Bell and TSN’s 5G View expands to cover Raptors’ home games

The Canadian broadcasting landscape just saw a major change. Rod Black, who spent more than three decades with TSN and Bell Media, announced Thursday that he’s moving on:. Black called CFL games for TSN for much of that time. He also served as a studio host for NBA broadcast, called Toronto Blue Jays games, and was a regular part of CTV and TSN Olympic coverage for decades, especially calling figure skating. He received the Sports Media Canada Award for Outstanding Sports Broadcaster, and earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination and five Gemini Award nominations. He also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in both 2002 and 2012 for his work supporting the Special Olympics, a long-time passion for him. Here’s more on him from a Bell Media release:

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO