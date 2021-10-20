Highlands College Students Complete Expedition Obstacle Course

When you hear the word “college,” what do you think of? Some people may think about the future, freedom and education. But one of the biggest things students think of is the tuition and if they need to take out a loan. But the problem with a loan is that student loan debt is the most growing issue happening in America today. And in tune with paying that student loan debt is the stress that comes along with it, which then affects the borrowers’ overall mental health. But why is no one talking about this seemingly never ending issue?

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO