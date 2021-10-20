Linn County Buying Building To Keep Homeless People Off Streets This Winter
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Linn County officials are buying a 16-thousand square-foot building to help keep homeless people out of the cold this winter. The Cedar Rapids shelter will have a capacity of 100. The temporary shelter will function as an overflow location when the Fillmore Shelter has no more space. Renovation work will be needed before the building in an industrial area can be used. Bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities will be added. The county used American Rescue Plan money to pay Alliant Energy 395 thousand dollars for the building.
