Linn County Buying Building To Keep Homeless People Off Streets This Winter

(Sioux City, IA) — A nurse from the Iowa Poison Control Center says if you are to use dry ice for special effects around Halloween — be aware of the potential dangers. Tammy Noble is the education coordinator for the Iowa Poison Control Center and says dry ice is far colder than normal ice and can cause frostbite if it touches bare skin. And Noble says dry ice should never be used in a beverage as swallowing the dry ice is extremely dangerous due to the issues with frostbite. Noble says parents also need to keep track of the small, button-sized, or coin-sized batteries that may be used to illuminate or animate children’s Halloween costumes so kids don’t accidentally swallow them.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO