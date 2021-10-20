US Secretary Of Agriculture Vilsack To Visit Deere Picketers In Des Moines

(Altoona, IA) — The mayors of Altoona, Iowa, and Altoona, Wisconsin are holding a friendly wager between the two communities as Iowa plays Wisconsin in football on Saturday. Mayor Dean O’Connor, of the Iowa Altoona, says he’s hoping this will be the second bet he’s won this season after winning a bet with his counterpart in Altoona, Pennsylvania when the Hawkeyes beat Penn State. O’Connor says the Altoona restaurant that was offering up the steaks in the original bet signed back on for the new bet against Wisconsin. The mayor says this could become an annual tradition as there are around nine Altoonas in the United States. The six boxes of Mallo Cups candy from Pennsylvania and local cash donations will be taken to Iowa City this week to be given to the U-I Hospitals and Clinics.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO