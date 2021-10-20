CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

US Secretary Of Agriculture Vilsack To Visit Deere Picketers In Des Moines

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VR1tx_0cWvCGBc00

(Des Moines, IA) — U-S Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit John Deere picketers in Des Moines this (Wednesday) afternoon. The former Iowa governor plans to make the stop at Deere’s Des Moines Works to start a two-day visit to Iowa. The strike by 10 thousand John Deere workers is on its seventh day. Vilsack will also attend events surrounding the 2021 World Food Prize. The latest offer to the U-A-W workers was rejected by about 90 percent during an October 10th vote. The strike started four days later.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Senate Approves Redistricting Plan

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Senate has overwhelmingly approved the second plan for redrawing the boundaries for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts. A vote in the House is expected later today (Thursday). The vote was 48-to-one. Senator Roby Smith, a Republican from Davenport, lashed out at Democrats who he says spread a false narrative that the G-O-P of planning to abandon the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency’s maps and draw districts to favor Republicans. Senator Ken Rozenboom of Oskaloosa was the only senator to vote against the plan. A Republican-led House committee has already given the second set of district maps the green light on a 22-to-one vote.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lawmakers Back In Session

(Des Moines, IA) — State lawmakers are back in session today (Thursday) to vote on the second set of proposed maps for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts. A bill on vaccine mandates bill has been released in the Iowa House. Democratic leaders say the focus should be on the redistricting plan, though some Republicans say they also want to vote on the bill to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Axne Now Says Drop Bank Report Plan

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines is urging her fellow Democrats to abandon a plan that would require new reporting from banks and credit unions about customer transactions. The plan has gotten a lot of criticism — including Republicans in the Iowa Delegation. Recently, Axne made this comment to KSOM/KS95 News.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers Meet in Special Session to Consider 2nd Redistricting Plan

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Legislature reconvenes this (Thursday) morning in special session to vote on the second redistricting plan. The maps for legislative districts show 58 members of the Iowa House and Senate live in the same district as at least one other incumbent. Republican legislative leaders have not indicated whether this second set of maps has majority support. Democrats in the Iowa House and Senate plan to vote for the latest redistricting plan.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Top State For Auto Insurance Rates

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Insurance Division says Iowa ranked first in the U-S for most affordable personal auto insurance according to a recent study by the Insurance Research Council. Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen says that is good news for Iowans. The Insurance Research Council’s affordability index uses the ratio of average auto insurance spending to median household income. The data is used to measure and compare auto insurance affordability over time and across jurisdictions.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Red Paint Color Discovered West Des Moines Creek Tributary

(West Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa DNR is monitoring the clean up of red paint colorant that got into a tributary of a creek in West Des Moines and Clive. DNR investigators say a Home Depot employee appears to have flushed the colorant into a storm water intake at their West Des Moines store yesterday, and it flowed into a storm water basin and further downstream in the tributary of Walnut Creek. The DNR says the color didn’t reach the creek and there doesn’t appear to be a danger to wildlife. . Home Depot is seeking an environmental contractor for the cleanup.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Tom Vilsack
Western Iowa Today

Person found with traumatic injuries in Des Moines home dies

﻿DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have declared the death of a person found overnight with traumatic injuries a homicide. Police say officers and medics were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in a neighborhood between Interstate 235 and Easttown Park. Arriving first responders found a person suffering from traumatic injuries who was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died at the hospital. Police did not immediately release the person’s identity or give details about how the person was injured. No arrests were immediately reported.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

ISEA Shows All Local Unions Recertified

(Undated) — The Iowa State Education Association says all local unions representing teachers and staff have voted to recertify with the union. A state law passed in 2017 requires a majority of public sector employees to vote “yes” to retain their local union every year. Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek says thousands of Iowa educators are loudly and firmly telling Republican lawmakers that public employees want collective bargaining rights and have overcome the obstacle of having any person who doesn’t vote counted as a no.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa inmate arrested in 2012 killing of homeless man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say an Iowa prison inmate will be charged with murder for the 2012 killing of a homeless man. Station KCCI reports that 35-year-old William Rulli will face a first-degree murder charge after confessing to a corrections officer that he killed 56-year-old Stanley Golinsky nine years ago. Golinsky’s beaten and burned body was found in October 2012 by a passerby under a railroad bridge in downtown Des Moines, between a bike path and the Des Moines River. Rulli is currently in Anamosa State Penitentiary serving a prison sentence for first-degree burglary. Officials say he’ll be taken to Polk County to face the murder charge.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Time Running Out To Get Absentee Ballots In

(Corning, IA) — County election officials are urging voters to return their absentee ballots for next Tuesday’s election quickly. Adams County Auditor Becky Bissell says changes by the Iowa Legislature now require your ballot to be received by your county auditor by 8 p-m on Election Day. Bissell is not recommending those in southwest Iowa mail ballots now because the mail goes to Des Moines and then back. She says it may not get back in time to meet the deadline. Bissell says you should instead bring your completed ballot to your county auditor’s office or use the ballot dropbox in counties where those are available.
CORNING, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of Agriculture#Des Moines Works
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 851 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 27. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 407 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 107 in Cass...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

UAW member hit, killed by car near John Deere picket line

MILAN, Ill. (AP) — Police say a vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member as he was walking to a picket line outside a John Deere plant in Illinois. Milan, Illinois, Police Chief Shawn Johnson said the man was struck Wednesday morning near a road that leads to the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in the northwest Illinois city. He says authorities to not believe the fatality was intentional but that the investigation is ongoing. The UAW leadership in Detroit said in a statement that the man had worked at the plant for 15 years. Workers are on strike at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.
MILAN, IL
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Ethanol Plant Part Of ADM Production Of Jet Fuel

(Cedar Rapids, IA) –Archer Daniels Midland announced it has signed an agreement with a biofuel company to produce jet fuel at its dry mills in Cedar Rapids, Columbus, Nebraska, and Decatur, Illinois. The company in an announcement Monday says it would use 900 million gallons of ethanol — or about half of its production capacity at the plants — to produce 500 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company says the agreement is part of its plan to produce low carbon-footprint hydrocarbon fuels. The company says demand for SAF is expected to increase as major U-S airlines, airports, shippers and the U-S government have agreed to work together to advance the use of cleaner sustainable fuels. Production is expected to begin between 2025 and 2026.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Altoona Mayor Makes Another Football Bet With Wisconsin

(Altoona, IA) — The mayors of Altoona, Iowa, and Altoona, Wisconsin are holding a friendly wager between the two communities as Iowa plays Wisconsin in football on Saturday. Mayor Dean O’Connor, of the Iowa Altoona, says he’s hoping this will be the second bet he’s won this season after winning a bet with his counterpart in Altoona, Pennsylvania when the Hawkeyes beat Penn State. O’Connor says the Altoona restaurant that was offering up the steaks in the original bet signed back on for the new bet against Wisconsin. The mayor says this could become an annual tradition as there are around nine Altoonas in the United States. The six boxes of Mallo Cups candy from Pennsylvania and local cash donations will be taken to Iowa City this week to be given to the U-I Hospitals and Clinics.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Western Iowa Today

Muscatine to consider lifting 18-year ban on pit bulls

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — City leaders in Muscatine are considering whether to lift an 18-year ban on pit bulls within the city limits. The Muscatine Journal reports the City Council will hold a special public hearing on Thursday to gather opinions on the ban that’s been in place Aug. 1, 2003, and whether it should be abolished. The issue has been on the city’s radar for more than a year. But last month, the council was split on the issue, with at least three council members favoring keeping the ban in place.
MUSCATINE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Domestic Violence Deaths This Year Already Match Last Year

(Des Moines, IA) — A report by the Iowa Attorney General’s Crime Victim Assistance Division shows there were 17 domestic violence deaths in the first nine months of 2021 — which is the same amount in all of 2020. Division Director, Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, says that is a big concern with three months of the year left. Tibbetts Murphy can’t say there is a direct link to the pandemic — but says it is an aggravating factor. She says many of the service providers work one-on-one with the victims and the pandemic forced them to almost withdraw. Tibbetts Murphy says you should always seek help in dealing with your situation, and says there are advocacy programs across the state which provide services that are free and confidential.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Record Rainfall Recorded Sunday

(Johnston, IA) — The National Weather Service says rainfall records were set in several Iowa cities Sunday — including Ottumwa, Waterloo, and Des Moines, where nearly three inches fell, breaking a record set in 1908. There is a report from an NWS spotter in Clarke County of three-point-six-three inches of rain. The thunderstorms knocked out the power in the Quad Cities to several thousand customers. Power was restored to a majority of them this (Monday) morning.
JOHNSTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy