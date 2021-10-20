US Secretary Of Agriculture Vilsack To Visit Deere Picketers In Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) — U-S Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit John Deere picketers in Des Moines this (Wednesday) afternoon. The former Iowa governor plans to make the stop at Deere’s Des Moines Works to start a two-day visit to Iowa. The strike by 10 thousand John Deere workers is on its seventh day. Vilsack will also attend events surrounding the 2021 World Food Prize. The latest offer to the U-A-W workers was rejected by about 90 percent during an October 10th vote. The strike started four days later.
