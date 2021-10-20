CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLCS Game 4: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

By Johnny Parlay
 8 days ago
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in Game 4 of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 8:08 p.m. ET (TBS). Let’s analyze the lines around the Braves vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 home victory in Game 3 Tuesday, cutting their NLCS deficit to 2 games to 1. 1B Cody Bellinger hit a game-tying, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. Three batters later, RF Mookie Betts plated the go-ahead (and eventual winning) run with an RBI double.

The Braves are going with a bullpen game Wednesday night and haven’t named their opener yet. Three main possibilities are LHP A.J. Minter, (3-6, 3.78 ERA, 52 1/3 IP), LHP Drew Smyly (11-4, 4.48 ERA, 126 2/3 IP) and RHP Huascar Ynoa (4-6, 4.05 ERA, 91 IP).

  • Minter pitched in two games of this series already, combining for 2 scoreless innings with 1 H, 2 BB and 3 K in Games 2 and 3.
  • Minter career vs. Dodgers (regular season): 0-0, 5.79 ERA (4 2/3 IP, 3 ER) in five relief appearances
  • Smyly career vs. Dodgers: 0-1, 4.24 ERA (17 IP, 8 ER) in three starts and two relief appearances, including a loss in an Aug. 30 start at Dodger Stadium (4 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 9 H, 4 HR)
  • Ynoa faced the Dodgers only once in his career, allowing just 1 hit in 4 scoreless innings in Game 3 of the 2020 NLCS

Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (20-3, 2.96 ERA regular season) makes his second start and fourth appearance of this postseason. He blew a save in Sunday’s Game 2 loss, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in the eighth inning when the Braves tied the game at 4-all before winning 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth.

  • Regular season: 1.02 WHIP, 9.5 K/9 and 1.8 BB/9 across 185 2/3 IP in 32 starts
  • 2021 postseason: 1-0, 3.60 ERA (10 IP, 4 ER), 9 H, 1 BB, 12 K in one start and two relief appearances.
  • Career vs. Braves (regular season): 2-0, 1.80 ERA (15 IP, 3 ER), 9 H, 3 BB, 14 K in four outings, including two starts

Braves at Dodgers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 7:56 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Braves +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Dodgers -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Braves +1.5 (-117) | Dodgers -1.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Prediction

Dodgers 3, Braves 2

Money line (ML)

BET LOS ANGELES (-230) to WIN a HALF UNIT.

The Dodgers were 5 outs away from falling into a 3-0 hole before their 4-run eighth inning in Game 3. Now they have the momentum and will be trotting out the majors’ only 20-game winner of the season to the mound in Urias.

Urias was 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA (8 IP, 1 ER) in one start and one relief appearance against the Braves in last year’s NLCS. He won Game 3, pitching one-run ball for five innings, and won the deciding Game 7, tossing three hitless innings over the final three frames.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

BACK ATLANTA +1.5 (-117) to WIN a HALF UNIT.

ATS records:

  • Regular season: Braves 78-83 | Dodgers 82-80

This may seem odd since I’m backing the Dodgers money line, but the Braves are 3-0 ATS in this series and 6-1 ATS in the postseason. They are also 53-31 ATS on the road in 2021, including the playoffs.

The Dodgers are 4-5 ATS this postseason and 44-41 ATS at home.

Over/Under (O/U)

UNDER 8.5 (-120) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager.

O/U records:

  • Regular season: Braves 74-78-9 | Dodgers 71-81-10
  • Postseason: Braves 3-4 | Dodgers 4-5

Both teams were Under teams this season, and the Under is 43-36-6 at Dodger Stadium this year.

The Under was also 9-4-1 in Urias’ final 14 starts of the regular season, and 6-1-1 in his final 8 home starts.

JOHNNY’S RECORD W-L SP ROI

SINCE JULY 8 61-38 26-12 +21.836

*SP: Strongest plays; ROI: Return on investment

