Kanye West’s Name Is Now Legally Ye, Debuts New Alleged “Haircut”

You can’t say Kanye West didn’t see this one through. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye.

On Tuesday, October 18, a Los Angeles judge signed off on the DONDA rapper’s request to legally change his name on Ye , per Deadline . Just Ye, no first name, last name of middle name—Ye.

When he was still known as Kanye Omari West, he filed the petition to change his name on August 24, and revealed that the request was for “personal reasons.”

Deadline went the extra mile with the insight:

The entertainer, 44, released an eighth studio album titled “Ye” in June 2018. It’s been his Twitter handle for some time.

That same year, the singer said in an interview with radio host Big Boy that he believes “ye” is “the most commonly used word in the Bible, and said in the Bible it means ‘you.’”

Merriam Webster online agrees in terms of the meaning, but also goes on to say it is a plural form of “you,” not singular, “now used especially in ecclesiastical or literary language.” The second definition is the word’s more familiar use as an archaic form of “the,” as in, “Ye olde abbey.”

No word on whether or not Ye’s now ex-wife, who goes by Kim Kardashian West, will be adjusting her name to Kim Kardashian Ye. Sorry, too easy.

In other news, Ye showed off a new haircut on Instagram that will make you wonder if his barber is blind or uses the Force. Make it make sense.

Oh yeah, he also filed a trademark for Ye COVID masks, per TMZ . Ye is a busy guy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)