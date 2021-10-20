CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What If Beauty Doesn’t Last Forever?

By Allyson Todd
ftc.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a tree in the front yard of our first house in Texas. It was, at least in my memory, a very tall tree with branches I could climb. At my eye level, the trunk had a hole big enough to be home to fairies and magical creatures. I would...

ftc.co

Comments / 0

JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

My Church Doesn’t Know What to Do Anymore

After fielding back-to-back complaints about masks in church—one regarding a fellow parishioner who had shirked a mask during a recent service and the other wondering whether our congregation had changed its policy from “strongly recommended” to “required,” because “everyone” was wearing them—I realized something surprising: Leading a church is harder now, in 2021, than it was in 2020, during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, state and diocesan mandates meant I could throw up my hands and respond, “Sorry, not up to me.” And anyway, the answer was, for the most part, a straightforward “no”—no, we can’t gather for services, and no, we can’t sing. Now it is up to me, the rector of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, and I am struggling to find a way forward.
RELIGION
Upworthy

10 things that made us smile this week​

Feeling blah? Need a little pick-me-up? Having a "no-bones" day? Unsure of what a "no-bones" day even is?. No worries, we've got you covered on all counts. Each week, we round up 10 tasty morsels of joy to help you hop through the weekend with more pep in your step. If you're feeling even a little bit blue, here are 10 doses of dopamine to flip that frown upside down. (Trying to see how many cheesy colloquialisms I can squeeze into one intro. Forgive me. It's Friday.)
THEATER & DANCE
ftc.co

What Spooks You?

Across the street from our new home is the holiday house. You probably have one in your neighborhood. They go all out for every holiday. On Saturday, cars stacked up on the main road leading into the neighborhood as families drove by slowly, taking in the massive display that must have cost the owners tens of thousands of dollars.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Links For The Church (10/25)

“True godly joy and true godly sorrow are always experienced together to some extent.”. Seminary is helpful for training preachers to speak with accuracy and clarity, but sometimes this is not enough. Michael Kruger writes of one sign that shows maturity in a preacher. In this piece, the author shares...
RELIGION
TheConversationCanada

Spirit photography captured love, loss and longing

Photography has always had a relationship to haunting as it shows not what is, but what once was. The process whereby light must bounce off the subject and back towards the camera suggests that photographs have touched and carry a trace of what is shown. Scholars of fields from anthropology to art history have explored the association between photographs and ghosts. This association is exaggerated by spirit photography, which are portraits that visually reunite the bereaved with their loved ones — a phenomenon I attribute to the creative innovation of a Boston woman in 1861. Modern readers may be preoccupied...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ftc.co

Why Apologetics Needs Missionaries

If you were like me growing up, apologetics was critical to the growth of your faith. I’m not just referring to apologetic arguments themselves or to every Christian’s calling to defend the faith. I’m talking about the world of public apologists—those who garner acclaim for their poise in the art of persuasion. Perhaps you, like […]
RELIGION
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Cuddles Up to New Man in Florida: Take THIS, Kody!

As previously reported, Meri Brown is on vacation in The Sunshine State. In brand new photos from her trip, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast member isn't beaming due to the lovely weather she's enjoying with friends down in Florida. Nope. She has a smile plastered across her face because...
FLORIDA STATE
10TV

VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Neighbour leaves note for mum demanding that she remove her washing from the line because it 'looks tacky' - but she hits back with a scathing letter of her own

A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY

