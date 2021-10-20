Serena Ryder gets into the non-alcoholic beer universe

Everyone has their own way of celebrating the holidays—whether it's watching Christmas movies, taking part in a holiday cookie swap, or hosting Christmas dinner. But no matter what your plans are for this year, offering up a Christmas drink at your holiday party will get everyone in the festive spirit, especially if it's a beverage that all your guests can enjoy. We're talking about kids, nondrinkers, or anyone who would appreciate an alternative to water or soda. That's where these non-alcoholic Christmas drinks come in handy.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO