Drinks

Serena Ryder gets into the non-alcoholic beer universe

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some, this is Sober October. But what does one do if you’ve got a taste for beer? Libra, a PEI-based non-alcoholic beer brand says it has a solution. With the global non-alcoholic beer market set to...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Serena Ryder and Libra Partner for Alcohol-Free Socializing Campaign

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE – Upstreet Craft Brewing, a B-Corp certified beverage company on a mission to refresh the community and its non-alcoholic craft beer brand Libra, is partnering with Juno-award-winning Canadian folk-rocker Serena Ryder to normalize socializing without alcohol. As Libra’s Chief Balance Ambassador, Serena will co-create wellness-inspired content and experiences that encourage Canadians to re-imagine what being social means to them and help them find a balance that works with their health and lifestyle goals.
DRINKS
