As fate would have it, Mike Trombetta has the opportunity to celebrate two milestones in the same week. Perennially one of the top trainers in Maryland who is also a player on the national stage, Trombetta turned 55 on Tuesday. The Baltimore native stands just two shy of 2,000 career wins, which he can reach as soon as Thursday when live racing returns to Laurel Park.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO